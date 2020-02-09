Advertisement

Ministers were told that the number of people known to be wrongly classified as illegal immigrants in the windrush scandal could only be “the tip of the iceberg” as the government re-criticized for the long wait for compensation becomes.

MEPs will discuss the issues on Monday afternoon during a debate on the Windrush Compensation Fund in the lower house. The concern is that 36 people will only receive £ 62,198 from a home office compensation pool designed with the expectation that it will be distributed somewhere between £ 200m and £ 570m.

So far, only 1,108 have applied, although the Home Office believes that up to 15,000 people could receive compensation after officials mistakenly classified thousands of people legally residing in the UK as illegal immigrants, creating many jobs, homes, Health care, which prevents them from traveling and, in extreme cases, leads to imprisonment and deportation have lost access to social benefits and money.

The Guardian has spoken to many applicants who claim that they are still heavily indebted because of the problems caused by the Home Office and are very frustrated with the difficulties they are having with claiming compensation. Many found the process so difficult that they have not yet submitted applications.

Lucy Powell’s constituency in Manchester Central has one of the highest concentrations of people affected by windrush problems, and she has assisted about 70 people in operations since the government apologized in April 2018 for wrongly mistaking thousands of legal residents as illegal immigrants classified.

Powell said, “We may have only seen the tip of the iceberg in terms of the number of people who came forward.” She had met a number of people who had been forced to exist in the semi-hiding place for years because they were wrong They said they lived here illegally decades ago and some of them were too nervous to take action to solve their immigration problems.

She said, “I had a lot of concerned people who came to visit me. They don’t have a British passport and have been under the radar for so long that they still don’t want to find out what their status is. They are people who have had no vacation for 30 years or have never seen a doctor. “

Jacqueline McKenzie, a lawyer who helped dozens of people prepare pro bono claims for damages with the help of volunteer lawyers, said during sessions at the Black Cultural Archives in Brixton: “We are concerned about the engagement. We believe that there are people who don’t want to report. “

McKenzie urged the government to provide funds to volunteer groups to help applicants apply for compensation. “It’s not possible to do it yourself – it requires legal expertise,” she said. “It’s not just a question of filling out a form – it’s an entire exam that requires you to write to doctors and the HMRC to find records.”

Many have encountered situations in which they find it difficult to find evidence of exactly how they were affected by an immigration problem that forced them to avoid contacting the authorities because of fears of being arrested or deported. Many people avoided going to the doctor for years and did not request benefits or pensions because they were concerned about attracting the attention of the Home Office. Therefore, it was very difficult for them to collect evidence of the difficulties encountered.

A woman tried to apply on behalf of her partner, who was still trying to convince the Home Office that he was legally here when he died in 2017. He came from Jamaica as a small child in the 1960s, but was laid off from work in 2012 after being mistakenly told that he was an illegal immigrant despite having lived in the UK for more than 50 years.

The couple, who have two children, could not get married because he had no papers, and now she is having trouble asking for compensation because she does not have a marriage certificate. The family is still heavily in debt because he was out of work for a long time.

The woman who asked not to be named said, “I had another letter before Christmas asking for the marriage certificate when I repeatedly said that due to their policies, we could not get married.” It is extremely worrying. I am so frustrated and tired of waiting. I’m still paying out credit cards. I borrowed the money to pay for his funeral. When he died, he had 19 pence in his account. “

Several law firms have applied for special funding to help windrush victims apply for compensation because the process is very complicated. However, this was rejected by the legal aid agency. Citizens Advice was funded by the Home Office to help applicants process their forms, but not everyone found the service offered helpful.

Judy Griffith, 65, a former social worker, said, “Everyone took out loans from family and friends because they couldn’t work.” She arrived legally from Barbados in 1963 at the age of nine, but was informed in 2014 by Labor Office staff She was an illegal immigrant and could not start a new job or apply for a new passport, so she could not travel to see her mother before she died. She applied for compensation last year and is waiting for an answer. “We need the money so we can go on with our lives.”

Her problems arose when her original passport was lost in the mail and she was extremely concerned that last year the Home Office had lost her Barbadian passport, which she had sent out to apply for a British passport.

Anthony Bryan is still waiting for compensation for the five weeks he spent in immigration detention when he was booked on a flight to Jamaica, a country he left eight years ago over 50 years ago, and for that a long period of forced unemployment after he was wrongly informed that he was illegally here. He is back in work, but remains heavily in debt. “The shape is so complicated; There’s no way you can do it yourself, ”said his partner Janet McKay. “There is anger about the slowness of the process. People are desperate for money. “

In response to the criticism, the Home Office announced improvements last week, extended the application deadline by two years, and introduced additional changes to make it easier for applicants. “People are no longer expected to take immediate steps to clarify their immigration status,” said the Home Office, adding that this change should help some people qualify for higher awards.

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott said: “Victims are not adequately compensated for everything from deportation to legal costs. It also seems that the government has not done enough to publicize the program since the number of applications is very small. Ultimately, this scandal will not end until the government’s hostile environment ends. “

The home office was asked to comment.