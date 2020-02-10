Advertisement

The government was asked in a heated debate about delaying payments to thousands of people wrongly classified as illegal immigrants to determine the number of people who died before receiving Windrush compensation.

Ministers were criticized on Monday for the slow progress of the compensation system, which has so far only made payments to 36 people, although the Interior Ministry believes that at least 11,000 people are eligible. The government did not immediately tell how many had died before receiving compensation.

Some MPs gave details of constituents who died before receiving an apology or compensation from the government. Chair of the Internal Affairs Committee, Yvette Cooper, told citizens that out of the four people who provided evidence for the committee’s 2018 report on the need for a Windrush hardship fund for urgent payments to the needy in 2018, two did not receive compensation or one Compensation would have received hardship payments. She added that the other two had died before being compensated for difficulties that had troubled them for decades.

MPs from high-density constituencies affected by inadvertently used anti-environmental measures urgently called for improvements to the system to speed up payments.

Some called for faster interim payments to people who were experiencing significant financial difficulties due to home office mistakes. The errors had resulted in them losing jobs, housing, access to health care and social benefits, and in extreme cases, detaining people or deporting them to countries they had left half a century ago. The Home Office has been asked to provide applicants with more assistance in completing the application form. This requires extensive evidence of losses that many applicants have difficulty finding.

Labor’s David Lammy said the British government was more generous and quicker to pay to compensate British slave owners than slavery was abolished in 1833.

“In total, the UK government paid £ 16.5 billion to compensate approximately 3,000 slave-owned families for the loss of their so-called property and investment,” he said. “It was 40% of the Treasury’s annual spending budget at the time. The sum was so high that it took the UK taxpayer 182 years to pay off. “

Noting that only £ 62,198 was paid out to 36 people from a home office compensation plan that was supposed to pay out between £ 200 and £ 570 million, he added, “When it was reported that there were hundreds of the Windrush generation had been wrongly deported, imprisoned, destitute and made homeless by the government. I am sorry to say that the British government was in no hurry to compensate the victims with the same conviction.

“These are people who have been denied employment, housing, citizenship, wealth and opportunities for a lifetime. Many of the victims are still heavily in debt. For so many people, these small payouts were offensive. It tells them that the British state is more likely to compensate the descendants of slave owners than the descendants of slaves. “

Labor MP Kate Osamor condemned the “evil, poisonous, racist” hostile environmental policies that had created grave difficulties for thousands of Commonwealth-born people who legally traveled to Britain in the 1950s and 60s. She paid tribute to her voter Richard Stewart, who came to the UK from Jamaica in 1955 at the age of 10 to join his parents. In the 1960s, he was a fast bowler for Middlesex.

“He paid taxes here for over five decades. In 2013, the Home Office informed him that he was actually not a Brit. He’s been in limbo for decades, ”she said. After helping him settle his status after the emerging scandal, he had hoped to visit Jamaica for the first time in half a century to visit his mother’s grave.

“A quick and easy payment from the remuneration system would have made this possible. His dream was for his family to go to Jamaica together to see where his family came from. But he had no time to collect all of his papers. He never got the compensation he deserved; He died in June last year, ”she said.

The SNP’s immigration spokesman, Stuart McDonald, condemned the lengthy process of paying compensation as the latest chapter in an “outrageous fiasco”.

“Windrush must be one of the most outrageous acts of government negligence that affects people in modern British political history,” he said. “The consequences were catastrophic … all warning signals were ignored and people were right to ask if these warnings concerned white middle classes in a much louder voice, would they have been ignored?”

Shadow Home Secretary, Diane Abbott, said the scandal will not be over until it is decided to repeal the 2014 Immigration Act. It introduced many of the environmentally hostile measures that made life very difficult for people who were unable to prove that they legally lived in Britain.

She was concerned about the very small number of claims for compensation received and suggested that the continuing fear of the Home Office prevented many people from reporting. Labor’s Lucy Powell, whose constituency in Manchester Central has a large number of people affected, agreed and said she had met people who had been under the radar for decades and were still too scared to report.

Former Brexit minister Steve Baker said: “We need more humanity in our immigration system, we really do it desperately.”

Interior Minister Priti Patel again apologized for what went wrong. “Money cannot compensate for the terrible experience that people went through. No government would want to chair something so scandalous, ”she said.