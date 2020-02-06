William Regal says he & Triple H hardly speak

Advertisement

William Regal helps build tomorrow’s WWE superstars at the WWE Performance Center. He doesn’t talk much to Triple H.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, William Regal said that he doesn’t really speak to Triple H. They have their own tasks and are very busy doing their own things at this point.

“It’s a strange thing that we have. We hardly talk. There will be people – we are closer, you can’t even say friends or whatever. There is another relationship between us that is difficult to explain, and he knows it too. He has people he’ll call his best friends and Robbie Brookside is my best friend. I don’t have to know what he thinks and he’s so advanced in my thinking that why I am like a little one Puppy is sitting because I’m walking: “I would never have thought or thought that it would be possible in a million years.” But he knows what I can do and he knows that I can take care of everything and literally we can get rid of one Look at arena and he can just walk [* nod *] and i know what he thinks and he knows what i think and i take care of it while doing his thing and then he does his part and i bring mine , and that’s why we met on the first day, where I met him. “

Advertisement

Just because they don’t talk doesn’t mean they’re not friends. Triple H and William Regal were friendly before the WWE PC was even a thing. It is obvious that they may not see much of each other because they are both responsible for important tasks and are always on the go.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGDTfOe6GYA [/ embed]

Many thanks to Post Wrestling for the quote