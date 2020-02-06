William & Kate's reactions to BAFTA's jokes about her were reportedly not great

Advertisement

If you chose BAFTA 2020 on February 2nd, you may have noticed Prince William and Kate Middleton sitting in the crowd. The cameras panned It was a lot for them, and it was hard to overlook the many jokes on stage that were directed at the royal family all night. Admittedly, it was a bit uncomfortable with William and Kate, who were both in the crowd. Now it seems that William and Kate’s reactions to the BAFTAs jokes are being spoken across the Internet.

In case you missed it: it was Brad Pitt who delivered the ultimate zinger of the night. Although he could not be present to record his BAFTA as the best supporting actor, he had his speech read by Margot Robbie.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family commitments, so he asked me to read his answer for him,” Robbie began. “He starts with the words: ‘Hey Britain. I heard you just got single. Welcome to the club! I wish you all the best for the divorce, “she said and encountered roaring laughter.

After reading on to thank a few people, Pitt / Robbie ended the speech with another joke. “He’ll call him Harry because he’s really excited to bring him to the States,” the speech said.

You can capture the moment below for yourself.

Apparently, that didn’t go well with William and Kate. Despite the cameras they use to laugh at the jokes, a new report claims they were less than thrilled. Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily’s request to comment on the report.

Sources who spoke to Fox News staff claimed that the Royals did not appreciate the jokes at their own expense. “The feedback is that many of the stars have stepped out of line before the patron, the Duke of Cambridge,” British media commentator Neil Sean told Fox News. “William is a big supporter of films and in his speech spoke openly about the lack of variety in prices.”

To make matters worse, Rebel Wilson also joked to the royal family, and Kate and William were reportedly not in favor of it either.

“This did not match the smiling faces you saw in the final edited version of the show,” said Sean, suggesting that the show had been edited.

As if that weren’t dramatic enough, a source told Sean that William and Kate will include “a moral clause” in their adoption agreement that will ensure that the royal couple who gave them will be duly revered for your time and support for such a wonderful celebration of the film and is respected. ”

Although I really like comedic acceptance speeches, it’s understandable that the BAFTAs jokes Will and Kate got a little too close, as Harry has just announced that he will resign part-time from his role as leading king in January and move to North America. This seems like a classic case of too much, too early, y’all.