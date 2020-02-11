William Barr announces sweeping action against protected area cities to stand in the way of the federal immigration law

Advertisement

Attorney General William Barr arrives for a joint congressional meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020, for President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union. (Leah Millis / Pool / via Reuters)

Attorney General William Barr announced Monday that the Trump administration is “escalating significantly” against so-called “protection cities” for unconstitutionally interfering with federal efforts to enforce immigration law.

Barr spoke at the National Sheriff’s Association’s 2020 Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington, DC, in 2020 that the Department of Justice would immediately file lawsuits against communities that provide safeguards to actively hinder federal immigration enforcement.

The attorney general initially made it clear that the federal authorities are primarily concerned with local efforts to protect criminal foreigners from immigration law.

“Let us explain reality in advance and as clearly as possible,” said Barr. “When we talk about protected area cities, we are talking about guidelines that should enable criminal foreigners to flee. This policy is not about people who have entered our country illegally, but about peaceful and productive members of society. Its express purpose is to protect foreigners who have been arrested by local law enforcement agencies for other crimes. That is neither lawful nor reasonable. “

Sherrif Don Barnes, of Orange County, California, praised last week’s release of immigration and customs enforcement data showing that state law has over 2,000 illegal immigrants with outstanding detainees in the past two years were released, of which 411 were arrested later for an additional charge.

Barr announced two federal complaints against New Jersey and King County, Washington, for laws that actively violate ICE’s ability to arrest and deport foreigners.

He also said that the DOJ supports the ICE in its efforts to circumvent sanctuary policy by introducing subpoenas to prosecute cases, and that the DOJ acts by prosecutors seeking lower sentences for criminal foreigners by one To avoid triggering federal immigration, “meticulously checked” consequences.

Barr cited examples of horrific cases in which a criminal alien with an outstanding detainee was released by local law enforcement agencies before committing further crimes, including a case in New York that led the largest NYPD union to join in ICE Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized his policy.

Last week, the DHS announced that due to the state’s decision to allow illegal immigrants to obtain driving licenses, New Yorkers will be excluded from certain programs for trusted travelers.

Barr said while the Constitution allowed states not to assist federal agencies in enforcing immigration regulations, active state intervention was illegal under Article IV of the “Colonel Clause”.

“Enforcing a country’s immigration laws is an essential task of the national government,” said Barr. “And no national government can properly enforce these laws if state and local governments are in the way.”