Will WWE WrestleMania add more NXT title matches?

WrestleMania is only a few weeks away and Rhea Ripley seems ready for a big match on everyone’s biggest stage. Their upcoming match against Charlotte Flair has asked others if other NXT champions will defend their titles in Tampa.

NXT TakeOver: Tampa needs a title fight or two. They also never know if they might include an NXT UK or Cruiserweight title defense in TakeOver. It looks like WrestleMania will only get a title match from NXT.

Mike Johnson said during PW Insider Elite audio questions that Rhea Ripley is currently the only black and gold brand champion to defend his title at WrestleMania 36.

“I was told yesterday that the NXT Women’s Championship is the only one that is currently planned – the only NXT Championship game at WrestleMania.”

“I was immediately told that only Charlotte against Rhea or Bianca, if it becomes a 3-way game that was not the original plan – it will be the NXT championship game that is shown on this show.”

Rhea Ripley against Charlotte Flair could have an end where The Queen would logically return to NXT. This only adds to the excitement, but there are currently no plans for more NXT title matches on the show’s shows.

