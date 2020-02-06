Advertisement

Riverdale fans got a glimpse of the new spin-off series Katy Keene in the February 5 crossover episode, but a moment might lead them to believe that a major Riverdale character could follow Josie McCoy’s lead and jump shows. As a result, Veronica Lodge has been reunited with her New York beast Katy Keene, and it seems the reunion could happen again very soon … but possibly in five years. Will Veronica be on Katy Keene after season four of Riverdale ends? It would be a big change for Riverdale, but at the moment it sounds like it could happen.

Spoiler Warning: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 4, Episode 12, “Men of Honor”. Finally, viewers met NYC fashion woman Katy Keene in a Riverdale episode that aired the day before the Katy Keene series premiered on February 6. When Veronica flew to New York for an interview with Barnard College, she signed up to help Katy help her choose the perfect outfit. The fans were able to take a look at what’s coming up for the new show, including Lacy’s department store where Katy works, and Molly’s Crisis, the drag bar where she hangs out with her friend Jorge.

In their conversation, Katy also revealed some important events in life that will surely be further explored in her spin-off series. Her mother is struggling with a deadly disease and she is strong with her boyfriend K.O. Kelly.

After her trip, Veronica confirmed to her parents that she had landed in Barnard and was looking forward to logging in there, but that probably made many fans think about Riverdale’s future. Where things are now, it seems clear that Archie will stay in town, and Flash forwards have shown that Betty is entering Yale and Jughead and may not even be alive to end the senior year. The CW has already renewed Riverdale for season five, but it looks like the core four may be scattered all over the east coast in the upcoming season.

If Veronica comes to Barnard, fans have a good chance of seeing her in Katy Keene. The new show is located five years before the events of Riverdale, so it would actually be possible for the Camila Mendes to have a high school version of Veronica in Riverdale and a post-college version of Ronnie in Katy in both shows Playing Keene. After all, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) made this jump when she left Riverdale after season 3 to become a leading actor in the new spinoff.

It’s unclear how the show could go on with all the college complications, but the crossover episode may also have provided a reason why Veronica ultimately chose to stay in Riverdale instead of going to Barnard. In the end, Hermione said Veronica Hiram had been diagnosed with a neuromuscular disorder that hit Ronnie particularly hard after hearing only from Katy’s mother. If Hiram’s condition worsens toward the end of season four, Veronica may stay in Riverdale to be close to him instead of traveling to New York.

Of course, it’s far too early to know what will happen at the end of season four. So be excited when the new episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.