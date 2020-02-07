Advertisement

The policy of constitution and identity has the power to disrupt normal cycles of political change, writes Joyce McMillan

It looks like Harold Macmillan never said it; but nonetheless, the old Tory Prime Minister’s legendary remark that “events” are what politicians in power should fear most this week is particularly appropriate in Scotland. Of all the challenges Nicola Sturgeon and her government are currently facing, a major scandal involving the apparent online stalking of a teenager by former Finance Minister Derek Mackay was probably the last thing they could have imagined, as they prepared for what was already set to be a loaded Budget Week.

But here it is; and although Derek Mackay’s rapid resignation will undoubtedly limit the damage, the reverberation of his apparent abuse of power and speculation about the kind of political culture in which such behavior is possible will continue to weaken his party and the Scottish government for vital months. Nor is this blow the only crisis currently facing Nicola Sturgeon; indeed, since New Year her government has been criticized by bad news about policy areas, from health – with the ongoing crisis at the Lothian Health Board and the new Sick Kids’ Hospital – to the increasing purchasing scandal surrounding the two new CalMac ferries being built, or perhaps not built on the newly nationalized Ferguson Marine shipyard.

Reports published this week showed that the number of homeless people in Scotland was twice as high as in England, and that Scotland’s care system was inadequately poor; Education Secretary John Swinney is forced to announce a full assessment of what some statistics suggest as a system in serious decline, and the Scottish government’s new transport strategy is by the Scottish Green Party – essential SNP allies in the Scottish Parliament – rejected as ‘meaningless hassle’, which does not contain a concrete plan to achieve ambitious goals for CO2 reduction.

And all of this comes before the impending trial of Alex Salmond and the consequences for the party that has now been in Scotland for 13 years; exactly the story of the Harold Macmillan conservatives, before they were driven out of power in 1964, in the aftermath of the Christine Keeler scandal.

All of this would, under normal circumstances, have a tendency to suggest that the current cycle of the SNP government is coming to an end, with an exhausted prime minister perhaps – like the fictional Christine Keeler in the recent television series – wanting “men not to be nonsense” . Power tends towards corruption, governments get tired, democracy requires change and the occasional demonstration that change is possible. Unlike the UK conservatives – given the shockingly easy ride on their decade-long domestic record by most UK media during the recent general election campaign – the SNP government cannot expect such pampering this coming Springrood Holyrood election campaign; and in the normal course of events, they expect to be replaced for at least one parliamentary cycle by a coalition of opposition parties.

However, these are not normal times; and the truth is that Scottish politics currently operates on two different tracks, each pulling heavily in different directions. Regarding the “day job”, the SNP now collects the type of list of errors and disasters that favor opposition parties that claim it is “time for change.”

On the big issue of the constitution, however, any current development in British politics seems almost nurtured to nurture Scotland’s growing sense of alienation from the entire Brexit company and from the conservative party that is currently running it. The support for independence is currently at the highest point of six months and is apparently increasing. Boris Johnson’s idiosyncratic and often outrageous attitude towards the Scottish Parliament and the government is aimed at repaying anything but a small minority of Scots; and his apparent embrace of the most difficult type of Brexit there is, while still negotiating a trade agreement with the EU, seems to cause the maximum possible damage to Scotland’s economy and environment, with a minimum of consent. There is also no hope for union members in the Labor Party, with its list of leadership candidates so desperately ill informed about Scotland that they lose more voters north of the border every time they open their mouths on the subject.

And what this fall in effective UK-wide politics in Westminster means, in electoral terms, is that despite all the current domestic misery of the SNP, there is more than a chance that, as with the recent UK general election, their support for the Next year’s Scottish elections will prove surprisingly resilient; that, like in December, a critical mass of English voters was moved by the need to “get Brexit done” to support a party with a terrible domestic record, so a critical mass of Scottish voters will be moved by the need to “independence done” to forgive the SNP government for shortcomings that are at least much less fundamental from a social-democratic point of view.

Whether this is something that should be welcomed by those who care about democracy and accountability is debatable. It may, if it happens, be a sign that Scottish politics is now also going through that mirror image of identity politics outside of which politicians become inviolable and unpunished for those who have identified them as “on our side”. Or it may simply mean that a growing number of Scottish voters have concluded that independence must be paramount if we want to have a chance for a sustainable social-democratic future of the kind that is successfully pursued by many small neighboring countries in Northern Europe.

What is clear is that the policy of constitution and identity now has the power for good and for bad to disrupt normal cycles of political change and force everyone to adhere to different rules. And although we can and must pray that this new policy will never reach Scotland in the dangerous and regressive form that now stalks the US Capitol, the Holyrood election will certainly provide an insight into how powerful the pressure on Scottish independence has become next year ; and whether it outweighs the process of decay and decay that the SNP could see coming out of power at any other time, coming May next year.