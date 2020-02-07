Will Self's trip to Heathrow airport Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Will himself

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport Terminal 5 in western London, on September 13, 2019. – British Airways canceled all scheduled UK flights before September 27, when company pilots resumed their wages in a long-running queue. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo credit must read TOLGA AKMEN / AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Archant

The university excursion from Will Self to Heathrow found more paranoia than pride

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

The issue was worrying: what did Family Self have to do to mark Britain’s separation from the European Union? As a Brexit agnostic, I had little skin in the game myself – but my youngest, who still lives with me, had several ideas: “Think about it, Dad,” he said, while the clock on Thursday, January 30, around 11 p.m. tapped: “Big Shop is a kind of microcosm of the EU and closes every evening at eleven o’clock – so tomorrow the EU is closed to us at the same time as Big Shop.” I could see he was bothered by this valedictory congruence – and I know why: “Big Shop” is our euphemism for the store around the corner from our flat.

It is run by a few Sinhalese cousins ​​and their extended family, while to call it a “grocery store” is, once upon a time, not a kind of wrong name: Big Shop is not only around, it also has just about everything you need want crawling, tightly packed and high reaching shelves. And not just on the shelves: the Big Shop ceiling is decorated with dangling goods – everything from soccer balls to tire keys to party costumes to magic lanterns to shower equipment, while the wall behind the cash register has shelves with batteries, packs of rubber bands, marijuana grinders, miniature bottles of rum, whiteboard markers, and so on. It has become something between a game and a ritual for both my son and I to wonder: “I wonder if they have X in Big Shop?”

So, in terms of concern about Britain’s future trade policy, he was right about the money: not having access to Big Shop would be a disaster for our small government. “So,” my perceptive child continued, “what you have to do is buy little Union Jacks at Big Shop – the kind of people wave to royal events – and take them on your trip to Heathrow tomorrow. Your students can wave them to people who arrive .”

“But,” I said, “will they have such flags in Big Shop?”

You may also want to look at:

))>

“Go find out.” He ordered.

They did: two-per-package for £ 1.99. Admittedly, they were the kind of thing that you should click onto your car – but they can also be held in your hand and swing. I bought two packages. I take my students at Brunel University every year to Heathrow: it’s half an hour there on the bus, and the sheer peculiarity of visiting a major airport and going nowhere, always makes them impress … well yes, our peculiar age of mass transport. Because, as I see them, airports such as Heathrow, which earn more money from shops and parking costs than from landing fees, are really Big Shops.

Anyway, the airport is a useful learning tool for discussing many aspects of the human condition – from our herd-like behavior in masses to our collective hysteria when we hear about new viruses. I always bring the students to the arrivals and talk to them about how emotionally vulnerable passengers can come from a long-haul flight – and how we can make them and ourselves feel better by breaking through the airport omerta, welcoming them to Britain , and I wish them a happy day. This year, at the direction of my son, I handed out the little Union Jacks to the group, proposing that they welcome the bloody eyes that stumbled through the electric doors to “the proud independent nation of Great Britain.”

They did this properly – and if Big Shop is an EU microcosm, the exercise proved so much: Heathrow Airport is a microcosm of Great Britain that is usually paranoid rather than proud: it took less than five minutes for them to show up crowd-handed. There were five and the older woman was friendly but very determined. She checked my ID and then said, “You have to realize that this is a very sensitive area, and on these days we are particularly vigilant – were you doing some sort of protest?” I ignored that – before I explained to this commander the emotional and psychological nature of the exercise. She accepted my explanation – then told us to go further.

Only when we returned to the campus on the bus did I realize where she was going: she had assumed that when the students welcomed the air passengers into ‘the proud independent nation of Great Britain’ they became ironic. And really, it says it all – everything about Britain leaving the EU, because for the security guard to think that these young people were ironic, they should completely reject the possibility that they were sincere. And everything about Britain in itself too – because let’s face it, with much less favorable terms of exchange, what should this Big Shop nation of ours flog with the dead horse of its own precious irony?

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

. (TagsToTranslate) Government