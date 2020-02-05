Will Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott be together again in February 2020?

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Kylie Jenner spoke publicly about her relationship with Travis Scott, her ex-boyfriend, the father of her daughter Stormi Webster, and Harper’s Bazaar’s “best friend”. But on the same day, several sources spoke with TMZ and E! about how close Scott and Jenner got. They’re not together, but wow, they’re close.

Scott and Jenner announced their split in October, and in the months that followed, tabloid sources were sometimes convinced that they would fully reunite, and sometimes doubted that dating would be possible. There was no reconciliation on the table in January. However, it is February and it looks like Travis and Kylie 2.0 are about to happen.

TMZ has been told by several sources that Scott and Jenner are “pretty inseparable” and “seemed to be” at Stormi’s second birthday party last weekend, even though they didn’t show a PDA.

E! I have two sources that talk a lot more about what it looks like between Scott and Jenner. They live in separate houses, but Scott comes “all the time” and when he’s not there, the two are “always FaceTiming and SMS,” said one source.

“They spend more and more time together and really enjoy it,” said this source. “It looks like the next natural step is to get back together.”

A second source told E! “Kylie and Travis are not officially back together, but they are professionals when it comes to co-parenting Stormi. Stormi holds them very closely together and they have amazing conditions.”

Planning their birthday party brought the two together, but they’re in no hurry to be in a relationship right now. “They haven’t had a deep discussion about how to get back together and are very happy with the stage they are in,” said the second source from E! “It has been mentioned many times, but they are moving in the river. They both still really care about each other and there are strong feelings. It is inevitable that they will come back together. Everyone around them sees the love that they share and think that she. ” there should only be another chance. “

What Jenner officially said about their bond, she said to Harper’s Bazaar: “We have a great relationship. We are like best friends. We both love Stormi and want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think (my parents) in situations with Stormi what they would do. You were very practical with me and I want the same for Stormi. “

