Will 'Katy Keene' be on Netflix? Here is what we know

Advertisement

Katy Keene has the same creator (Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa), the same network (The CW), and the same fictional world as his colleagues from the Archieverse series Riverdale, but it looks like the two shows are at least one big difference exhibit. For viewers who are used to seeing the full season of Riverdale on Netflix and expecting to do the same with this new show, think again because it doesn’t look like Katy Keene will be on Netflix. But not all hope is lost, my dear streamers.

In May 2019, it was announced that the agreement between Netflix and the parent companies of The CW to ensure that series like Riverdale, Supernatural, The Flash and Arrow would automatically switch to Netflix eight days after the final of The CW was broadcast, will not be renewed it will expire this spring. This opened up the possibility for streaming services to compete for the rights to host new CW shows such as Batwoman, Nancy Drew and Katy Keene.

As more companies create their own streaming platforms (like WarnerMedia with HBO Max, CBS with CBS All Access, and Disney with Disney +, to name a few), there is more competition for who can catch shows after the season airs , Since Batwoman is owned exclusively by Warner Bros, this was a logical consequence for the company’s streaming service (HBO Max). However, since Katy Keene has two owners (Warner Bros TV and CBS Studios), the landing site was not that easy.

Advertisement

According to reports in May 2019, Netflix was one of the candidates for Katy Keene, but Deadline reported in October that HBO Max had been granted the rights to stream Katy Keene. This has apparently been confirmed in the new HBO Max trailer, which contains all the shows it will offer. The video shows a clip of Katy Keene in 22 seconds.

Stream Source Trailers on YouTube

But just because Netflix’s overall contract with The CW is over, it’s over doesn’t mean subscribers lose their favorite shows. Netflix will continue to receive new seasons with which it has already signed contracts, including Riverdale, The Flash and Dynasty, and will have the ability to bid individually for future shows. There is also a possibility that Netflix may obtain rights outside of the United States. So if you’re abroad, you may still have a chance to see Katy Keene on the platform.

Katy Keene will premiere on Thursday February 6th at 8pm. ET on The CW. The episodes will be available the day after the broadcast on the CW website and in the mobile app.