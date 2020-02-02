Will & Grace ends with season 11

Advertisement

Will & Grace is preparing for the final season. At the moment. NBC’s revival of the successful sitcom, which returned in September 2017 after Might 2006 was first completed, will end in season 11, TVLine has determined.

“We consider the Will & Grace (Revival) episodes the best way Karen Walker looks at Martinis – 51 is simply not enough, 53 is simply too many,” said government producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows in an announcement. That is why, after consulting Solid, we all decided that this will be Will & Grace’s closing season. “

Will & Grace had an average of three million full weekly viewers and demo ranking of 0.74 over the past TV season, down 45% and 50%, respectively, compared to NBC’s first revival season. Among NBC’s seven sitcoms, it came third in the demo and second among the full audience (behind Superstore).

The 11th and last season of the present will premiere in the off-season. Superstore, The Good Place and the brand new comedies Good Concord and Sunnyside are holding Thursday for this fall. TVLine’s renewal scorecard was up to date to replicate the end of the present.

Can you say goodbye to Will and Grace (and Jack and Karen) again? Then learn the answers from Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally leave a comment with your ideas on the second conclusion of the present. How do you hope everything ends this time?

ANNOUNCEMENT ~ To the world’s best followers, W&G followers, we’d like to inform you that this will be the last season of the restart. The artistic workforce (in the picture) made a collective purchase and we found that it was the right time. We were so happy to have the chance to reunite and do the present AGAIN. It was only speculated to be 10 episodes, but thanks to you, the followers, it took three years. What a miracle. We have all made it our mission to make this season the best ever and to summarize the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a method that feels meaningful and appropriate. THANKS @nbc and @bobgreenblattpics for bringing us all back together. We have now been pampered by sensible writers and producers and the best crew in town. I like all of you. ❤️

An offer shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on ​​July 25, 2019 at 1:11 p.m. PDT

For all of the “Will & Grace” folks I share the information that this will be our last and last season (premiering this winter). For everyone who saw the first run and everyone who inspired this restart, we did everything for you

Like all of you.

Sean pic.twitter.com/VJHCl5P3iW

– Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) July 25, 2019