Will Bengals pass on Joe Burrow? 5 teams to consider the exchange for the top choice of 2020 NFL Draft

Regardless of whether Joe Burrow wants to play for the Bengals or not, another team should consider acting as the No. 1 overall choice for the 2020 NFL Draft.

In a competition where a top quarterback on his rookie contract is one of the most beneficial ways to win a Super Bowl, let’s hope that some teams consider becoming aggressive on Burrow, which ends the biggest passing season in college football history.

Although there is no guarantee that Burrow can have an elite young spike like Patrick Mahomes did to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory, the belief is that he is the only one that matters. Mahomes soon emerged as a special talent, but an important reason for him to reach the top of team success in Year 3 was set up by a consistent play-off team with a good offensive support system and salary capabilities to upgrade key defensive positions .

Should Burrow be the first to leave Cincinnati, he would go to a team with average cap space and sufficient work to build a championship class schedule around him. Several other teams are better positioned to take advantage of such a promising asset in the most important position of the game.

If the Bengal believe that Burrow himself is a generation talent and undertakes to excel around him, that is one thing. The other realizes that they can benefit from stockpicking and still end up with a rookie franchise quarterback with upside.

Here are five teams that must be prepared to make an offer that the Bengal cannot refuse:

1) Las Vegas raiders

The Raiders just saw their arch-rival leaders hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with Mahomes. They have also evoked rumors or interest in awaiting free agent Tom Brady, should he leave the Patriots.

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are their brains for staff and, from their combined recent years in television analysis, need to know how important quarterback deals are for newcomers in providing flexibility in the grid construction. Although Derek Carr comes from a high season, his ceiling is limited to above average.

The Raiders have two picks in the first round (Nos. 12 and 19 in general) that are a good starting point for a deal. They also have around $ 55 million in salary space. After a good offseason of personnel changes in 2019, Gruden and Mayock do not need much to create a team that has been improved from 4-12 to 7-9 in 2019 to become a true playoff contender. Burrow can be the piece to push them over the top.

2) Carolina Panthers

The Panthers skip the page to the Matt Rhule era without Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen and perhaps Cam Newton. Given the high expectations of owner David Tepper, they should not settle for a long reconstruction with the decline of Christian McCaffrey at the center.

Departing from Newton would free up $ 19 million in cap space, giving the team around $ 51 million. Carolina also has a new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who had a lot to do with Burrow who played at such a high Heisman level on LSU. The Panthers may already be on the market for a quarterback at number 7 in general. Going after Burrow requires a wide package of picks, including first-rounders in two years. But with Brady, they should have more confidence in Burrow’s pro-promise than in other teams.

3) Los Angeles chargers

The Raiders would need a little help to make a Burrow movement worthwhile. The Panthers would need considerably more around Burrow for it to work in the short term. The Chargers, who continue from Philip Rivers, are now ready to win big again, just one season away from matching the 12-4 season of the Chiefs in 2018.

They have a great reception corps with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and tight Hunter Henry, a priority recognition as a free agent. They are more than OK with Austin Ekeler chasing after Melvin Gordon as expected. The chargers also have a good defense at the front and at the back, just a little more help with linebacker. They are armed with General Choice No. 6 and may not be sold in full on Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

The chargers were famously not the favorite destination for Eli Manning 16 years ago at number 1 in the design. Not long after they took him, they exchanged it for Rivers. There is a lot of attraction for a young quarterback in L.A. with Anthony Lynn and Shane Steichen, especially with a talented established schedule to inherit.

4) Indianapolis Colts

We do not take the dolphins whose first three round picks are difficult to move. They can also be fine with Tagovailoa at number 5, with a kind of bridge quarterback plan (Ryan Fitzpatrick or otherwise) for 2020. However, the Colts can be submitted under the Chargers, a 10-6 play-off team from 2018 that slipped to 7-9 due to injuries and offensive limitations after Andrew Luck.

The Colts gave Jacoby Brissett a two-year deal, $ 30 million to keep him as a veteran option, but he is not signed after 2020. The Colts hold the number 13 pick, as well as number 34 and number 44 in the second round. They are also at around $ 86 million in cap space, just behind the dolphins.

Trade-in for Burrow, supported by a number of aggressive expenses to upgrade to positions such as wide receiver (Amari Cooper?) And defensive tackle (Chris Jones?) Could easily push Indianapolis back to AFC South’s favorite status in a topsy-turvy division. The Colts can also return to the short list of conference candidates. If GM Chris Ballard can extract a page from the book of former Chiefs colleague Brett Veach, he can bring Indy back into the conversation with KC – to whom it lost a little more than a year ago in the divisions of the divisions.

5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Attack-focused coach Bruce Arians seems limp when re-signing Jameis Winston. There is a good chance that the Bucs can come on the quarterback tour by staying at number 14. But they can help Arians to choose his husband by hand. Burrow is the kind of quarterback he likes: a fearless downfield pitcher who could work well with wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman (who has a good chance of being redrawn).

The Bucs ‘next choices are No. 45 and No. 76. Thanks to a greatly improved defense with Todd Bowles and many well-established weapons for Arians’ attack, they are secretly the most dangerous team to struggle to improve NFC South supremacy of the Saints to 7-9. They also have nearly $ 80 million in salary space, allowing them to upgrade in multiple places awaiting the addition of Burrow.

The most likely scenario remains that the Bengal keep the number 1 pick and take Burrow – either because they love him or trade the pick packages they would get in exchange for him. But these five other teams should at least thoroughly investigate the possibility of taking Burrow off your hands.