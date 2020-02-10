Why Zendaya skipped the Academy Awards in 2020

Advertisement

The inevitable big fashion moment that Zendaya would have brought to the Oscars tonight did not materialize because the Euphoria actress chose not to attend the ceremony. She was not nominated and was not bugged as a presenter. Why wasn’t the Euphoria actress recognized, especially when she nodded as the best actress in a drama series at the Critics’ Choice Awards? Simple: the academy only recognizes film performances, not television. (By the way, Zendaya was the last time at the Oscars in 2018.)

However, Zendaya could be after the Oscars after parties, especially when HBO hosts its annual bash. She and her Euphoria co-stars regularly attend all the parties the network hosts.

Zendaya was last seen in New York City this week, along with her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi. The two were photographed by paparazzi who kissed twice and provided evidence that they were dating.

The two have tried to kill romantic rumors in the past. Elordi described Zendaya as “sister” in an interview published in December with GQ Australia. Zendaya called Elordi her “best friend” when she presented him with an award at the American Australian Association Arts Awards last week.

A source told E! this week Zendaya has actually been with her best friend for over half a year. “Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months,” said the source. “They started out as close friends, but after the show ended, it became romantic.”

“They have been inseparable since last summer and have taken the time between projects,” the source continues. “Jacob met Zendaya’s family and everyone loves him. They have a lot of fun and have a lot in common.”

