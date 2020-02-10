Why WWE is taking the time to announce the 2020 Hall of Fame award winners

Advertisement

WWE has only announced two new additions to the WWE Hall of Fame class 2020. The nWo and Batista enter. We are still waiting for them to announce more.

Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman will all receive their second WWE Hall Of Fame rings. You will be honored as members of the nWo. Batista is also a big name that was announced on the same day. After that, the company announced no more.

Brad Shepard reports that WWE has taken a different direction this year with the Hall of Fame. You have an idea to surprise some initiates.

According to a source in #WWE, the company is trying to hide the names of the HOF candidates more than usual this year. The idea is that they want to surprise the remaining candidates – they saw what the NFL did this year (e.g. Jimmy Johnson) and they liked it.

We’ll see what WWE is doing this year. You could decide at any time to reduce the number of people who will admit you to the WWE Hall of Fame as you are running out of names that do not have rings yet.

