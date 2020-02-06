Why WWE has not completed television programs for India and the Middle East

Advertisement

The WWE had a lot to explain in its earnings forecast for the fourth quarter of 2019. Some questions focused on the lack of television stores in some large markets.

The company advertised its television contracts, which they signed in the last quarter. India and the Middle East are two very important markets that have yet to be secured.

The company currently has television in India, but the deal is ongoing. You also currently have a contract in the Middle East, but no television is broadcast. Instead, WWE fans in the Middle East had to find other ways to look at WWE programming.

When asked why it takes so long for these deals to come about, Frank Riddick, CFO, said:

“Legislative changes result in complicated negotiations, which is the main reason for the delay there.”

We’ll have to see if WWE can bring things together to secure these big markets. You certainly have a lot of fans who would like to see WWE content.

