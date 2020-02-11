Why won't Timide SNP invest in Scotland? - Richard Leonard

Advertisement

The NHS of Scotland is in crisis, social care is on the verge, students are failing and too little is being done to combat climate change. The SNP must realize that it is time for radical change, writes Scottish Labor leader Richard Leonard.

This Scottish budget is one of the most important in years. This year the Scottish Parliament has the opportunity to vote for a budget that can provide the investment that Scotland desperately needs and brings about real change in our county.

Advertisement

In recent weeks we have seen the costs of years of mismanagement and embarrassment. The A&E waiting times of December were the worst ever. The number of deaths from homelessness in Scotland is increasing sharply and the rate is highest in the UK. Scottish schools are lowering the international rankings and there will be a full and comprehensive evaluation of the failed implementation of Curriculum for Excellence by the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) by the SNP.

Although so much is at stake that determines the future of our country, the Derek Mackay scandal has unfortunately overshadowed much of Thursday’s important debate on the budget statement. The actions of Derek Mackay are downright predatory and everyone at Scottish Labor supports his support to the concerned schoolboy, his family and the family of Derek Mackay.

READ MORE: Derek Mackay scandal won’t bring down SNP – Brian Monteith

READ MORE: SNP insisted on “removing independence blocking” to get a budget through Holyrood

Such abominable acts of a man in a position of power and privilege are completely unbearable. It is true that Derek Mackay has resigned from the cabinet and it is true that the SNP has removed the whip, but the nature of his actions means that he is not fit to hold a public office – he must go and go now.

The long-awaited Budget Statement, as presented by Kate Forbes on Thursday afternoon, was deeply disappointing. Although not without some positive points, such as the Scottish Child Payment that I have so often asked for, the statement clearly showed that the SNP is not going to break with the embarrassment of the past 13 years and deliver the investment who desperately needs Scotland.

Yawning financial black hole

The fact that the SNP plans to use its resources to borrow £ 207 million to close the £ 1 billion financial gap is very worrying. This is money that needs to be repaid and the SNP needs to come clean with the Parliament and the people of Scotland and explain exactly where they intend to implement the cuts needed to repay this money. Good after throwing bad money to try to close the yawning fiscal black hole is not only unworkable, but also irresponsible. Scottish Labor is willing to cooperate with the government, but only if they commit to free bus journeys for children under 25 who promote the use of public transport and remove barriers to opportunities; ensuring a fair deal for our pressured local authorities; and take decisive measures in response to the climate crisis.

So far, the indication is that the SNP will not commit to free bus journeys for children under 25, nor will it provide further and higher education with the resources they need after years of underinvestment.

The government’s proposals for financing local authorities have rightly earned short time ago from councilors and Cosla, whose president, Alison Evison, said that this budget actually means that the local government is faced with “a reduction in services, reduce local jobs, reduce works councils to tackle child poverty and respond to climate change. “

The proposed budget also ensures much reading pleasure on the subject of higher education. After a decade of austerity and neglect, it offers nothing of any content for the universities of Scotland. Students, who are now charged with record levels, have little reason to celebrate this budget. As the President of the National Union of Students Scotland, Liam McCabe, said: “Despite the rising cost of living, support for students of Scotland remains largely unchanged, making them increasingly out of their own pockets and many having trouble getting around especially the most disadvantaged. Nicola Sturgeon once said “judge me about education”. Well, the NUS has assessed her and her government, and it’s the shortcomings for the SNP.

Tories offer support for SNP

The alternatives to a Scottish labor-backed budget are indigestible or unthinkable. The Scottish Green Party, which has dutifully contributed to passing the last four Scottish budgets, has rediscovered their commitment to the environment and has decided that they cannot support a budget that has not produced a coherent or strong response to the climate crisis and has been described as ” … More timid crafting on the edges ”by Friends of the Earth Scotland.

The Scottish Tories, which helped to get the SNP budgets between 2007 and 2011, have offered to support the SNP this time, but on condition that the SNP imposes legislation for lower taxes. The SNP have made it clear that they will not reduce taxes (although they have firmly refused to levy taxes on the highest earners) and therefore, apart from the constitutional animus, this scenario seems unlikely. The Liberal Democrats have stated that under no circumstances will they support any budget proposed by the SNP.

The option that the SNP has is this: will they join the Tories when approving a harmful and harmful budget or will they cooperate constructively with Scottish Labor? It doesn’t have to be that way. In the coming weeks, Scottish Labor will fight for the change we want to see and argue for our transformative policy with the government. We have the opportunity to turn the page with years of under-investment and SNP smoke and mirrors. Scottish Labor will fight for our proposals with the courage of our convictions.

Our NHS is in crisis, with social care on the edge. Our education system fails in students and leaves students burdened with dazzling debt levels. Our planet is on the point of an ecological disaster. This budget has so far not been able to meet the needs and requirements of the day. It is high time the SNP took a long, hard look at the contrast between the shyness of their proposals and the need for radical change that exists in our society.

After 13 years of SNP mismanagement and timidity, it is time for investments and time for real change.

Richard Leonard is the leader of Scottish Labor and an MSP for Central Scotland