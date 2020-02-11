Why we should forgive our parents and be kind to our children - Cameron Wyllie

Advertisement

We all have to acknowledge that being older is amazingly difficult and takes into account, writes Cameron Wyllie.

I don’t have children myself, so I don’t know what kind of children I would have had, or what kind of parent I would be, although I think and fear. However, the experience of being a teacher – especially a guidance teacher – and a teacher means that I have had a lot of experience with parents. I think I have talked to about 15,000 parents about their children during my career, and many young people to the adults they raise.

Yet, even after all this, I can most conclude that parenting is very difficult, possibly the most difficult thing that most people do in their lives, the cause of their greatest stress and worry, but also their greatest joy. Every parenting experience is unique and there is a weight of responsibility on both sides – parent and child – to do it right. The balance shifts of course – the world of a three-year-old is completely dominated by mom and dad, or mom, or dad, or grandma, or big brother, whose parenthood does.

As the child grows older and becomes more independent, that domination, no matter how hard a parent tries, often ends up shifting the responsibility entirely to the child, to their elderly parent company or accommodation, or money or love – to see them at the doctor to be so they can tell what just happened, or try. Ultimately to suffer with them as they age and falter.

Warm acceptance

Some parents, and some children, have this glorious good, some muddy with it, some fail and some never try. Part of this is written in the history of parenthood of our parents and their parents before them. Often, when young people complain about their parents, I wanted to ask them what their grandparents were like, and say, “remember, your parents were raised by these people,” in the worst case, “Larkin’s fools in old-style hats and coats.”

Along the way of this change in responsibility, most of us move from sincere acceptance of parents, as if they are holding us in the hollow of their hands, to a more measured image, although of course it can never be objective.

It is a trope of adolescence that we shun, even despise, our parent for the short hormonal passage of puberty. Once, in a distant galaxy, thousands of years ago, I was on a parent’s evening – this was in the days when the young people themselves were not there, so the parents translated the message for them in the car that drove home on dark November evenings in Edinburgh, a translation that was often less positive than what was actually said.

Anyway, a somewhat older set of parents, smart people, old-fashioned, listened to me about their only son – his intelligence, his creativity, his generosity of mind, his sense of humor, his maturity … “he often hangs out at the end of the school day for a chat … “

Mother looked at father, who smiled bitterly. “Mr. Wyllie,” he said, “he hasn’t spoken to us for six months and we don’t know why. Could you ask him during one of your small chats? “

Vulnerable adolescence

The fault is of course on both sides. Every 15-year-old must be forced to sit under formal exam conditions one day and write an essay entitled “How I Feel Today” describing their hopes and dreams, their fears and worries, and in particular: talk about their parents, knowing that their words will only ever be read.

Because these documents would then be taken and sealed, and left unread until that youngster himself was the parent of a 15-year-old, their oldest child, when they are sent back to read – say, 25 or 30 years later. That would, I think, in many cases lead to a greater understanding of the vulnerable experience of their own child.

I don’t know what I said myself when I was 15 – a small late developer, obsessed with pop music, with a growing sense of being gay, cheerful, talkative, pretty smart, with a father who unambiguously loved and supported his two very different ones sons, and a mother whose own difficult childhood led to emotional volatility, which meant that I crawled around on the thinnest ice to constantly try to please. Would I have known all that? Or would I have just written a long appreciation for the Beach Boys and Mama Cass and how happy I was with my first pair of jeans – from Top Man.

In essence, we must forgive our parents unless we are in the very small minority of people who have been used so badly in childhood that we can never do that. When we are about 40, we have to say something serious to our parents, and they to us: maybe we should have a “Forgive your parents” ceremony! Regardless of how we mark it, we must recognize that parenting is amazingly difficult, completely unpredictable, a brew of genetics and experience and love and raw instinct.

And we have to accept that rough places happen and we have to be kind to them, so that our own children will in turn reward us with kindness. That is, those of us who actually have children.

Cameron Wyllie, a retired director, publishes a blog called A House in Joppa