Why was Mike Stoker ousted as a top EPA official in California?

Suddenly removed from office on Wednesday, the highest official of the Environmental Protection Agency for California and the Southwest Pacific speculated that he had been dismissed because of his friendly relationship with politicians Democrats.

In a statement released Thursday and reported to The Times, former Trump administration official Mike Stoker said, “The last time I checked, the EPA’s mission to protect public health and the environment is not a partisan issue… at least it never was for me. . “

Stoker was appointed head of Region 9, which includes California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, the Pacific Island Territories and 148 Indian tribes, in May 2018.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, he received a home phone call from EPA chief of staff Ryan Jackson and assistant deputy administrator Doug Benevento informing him of his immediate dismissal.

When he asked for a justification, “there was a long hiatus” and he was told it was not personal, said Stoker. Within minutes, her phone and laptop were turned off.

An EPA spokesperson declined to comment on the reasons for Stoker’s dismissal.

Stoker said three weeks ago that he had been warned by a senior EPA official “that you should not forget how many Democratic congressmen congratulated me on the work I did.”

Stoker noted that several Democratic politicians have praised his work, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), Representative Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.), Representative Scott Peters (D -San Diego) and the representative Tulsi. Gabbard (D-Hawaii). He highlighted his work on cleaning up Hunters Point in San Francisco, dealing with transboundary wastewater in the San Diego-Tijuana corridor, and his focus on transuranic waste in Arizona and coral reefs in Hawaii.

In addition to his friendliness with Democrats, Stoker suggested that there could be other reasons for his dismissal. He said there were “many specific situations that I will reveal one day but that day will not happen while the president is still in office.” I was appointed by the President and I remain loyal to the President. “

In an email to Region 9 staff on Wednesday afternoon, EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler wrote: “I want to thank Mike Stoker for his services at EPA.”

He then added, “I wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

Deborah Jordan, deputy administrator of the region, will take over as interim chief. She has been an assistant administrator since 2016. Prior to that, she worked on regulatory issues of the Clean Air Act for EPA headquarters and region 9.

Stoker’s tenure was mired in controversy. In 2018, a few months after his appointment as regional administrator, a hotline complaint was filed with the EPA Inspector General regarding his infrequent visits to the regional headquarters in San Francisco.

In March 2019, the EPA Inspector General issued a “management alert”. He showed that Stoker spent only 20% of his time in San Francisco, where 90% of the staff are based.

Three weeks later, according to reports from E&E News, Jackson instituted a one-year “pilot program,” allowing Stoker to change his service base from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Stoker was a staunch supporter of Trump and is rumored to be the brains of the song “Lock her up!” Who was yelled at in countless rallies against the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Stoker confirmed that he was the likely source of the rallying cry, noting that in 2016 he prompted Californian delegates to shout it on the floor during Governor Chris Christie’s speech at the Republican National Convention.

“I had never heard of this before,” he said.

Jeff Ruch, director of the Pacific region of public employees for environmental responsibility, a government employee advocacy organization working on environmental issues, said it was unlikely that Stoker would be replaced by a permanent regional chief, “being given the time it took to fill this niche of regional administrator and the tendency of the current administration to leave vacancies. “

He added that while the lack of permanent leadership was problematic in some areas of government, “this will not be the case here, as Stoker’s short term has not been distinguished by any concrete achievements”.

Serge Dedina, mayor of Imperial Beach, however, said that Stoker was an environmental champion for his city and the cleanup of the Tijuana River.

“From day one, he made it clear that (the river) was a priority,” said Dedina, describing Stoker as a “beach guy” who enjoyed the coast and estuaries of southern California. “I will always be grateful to him.”

Before assuming the position of regional administrator, Stoker was director of government affairs for UnitedAg, one of California’s largest agricultural associations. According to his EPA biography, he was also a member of the Santa Barbara County Supervisory Board from 1986 to 1994, chairman of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board from 1995 to 2000, and California Assistant Secretary of State from 2000 to 2002.

Stoker was a supporter of former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt before he resigned amidst much controversy in 2018. At the time, Stoker called Pruitt’s resignation “definitively a little different”.

“I have been in politics long enough for nothing to be a surprise,” he said of the departure of Pruitt.