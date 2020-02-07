Why the WWE stock price continues to drop on Wall Street

Advertisement

WWE hasn’t shown much confidence after the fourth quarter 2019 earnings forecast. They had many promises and plans, but investors didn’t feel confident.

Share prices fell after the investor called this week. Then they continued to sink. At this point in time, WWE stock is around $ 42, which is far from the $ 100 price it had last year when executives started unloading stocks.

The WWE has sacked co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. This was not well received on Wall Street. The fact that the company still doesn’t have deals for the Middle East and Indian television is also not a good thing.

The company had the largest sales growth in the company’s history. This was due to huge television and Saudi Arabia deals. That doesn’t mean that fan engagement is really there.

The fact that Vince McMahon alluded to the idea of ​​selling their content rights to other major streaming platforms is also worrying. There is a fear that they could exploit the WWE network for small drops in revenue. None of these things have added up, and Wall Street obviously doesn’t show the trust they once had.