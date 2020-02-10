Why the Redskins fit best in the 2020 NFL-free agency of Philip Rivers

Advertisement

The NFL veteran quarterback carousel has started to run before 2020. While we are waiting for Tom Brady to leave the Patriots in a free instance, we have received confirmation Monday that Philip Rivers and the Chargers will be saying goodbye.

According to early odds, the Redskins are out of the top five of potential landing sites as Rivers’ second NFL team after 16 seasons with Los Angeles and San Diego. But although Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, and Oakland are among the other teams considering a QB change, Washington represents the most comfortable situation for Rivers – and therefore the best fit.

The Redskins now have Ron Rivera with their defensive coach and Scott Turner as their offensive coordinator. Rivera was the defensive coordinator of the Chargers from 2008-10, which is also the top three years of the career of Rivers. That also came under offensive head coach Norv Turner, Scott’s father.

When it comes to bridging quarterback late-career landing sites, prominence is everything. The Redskins would offer Rivers enough for that. They are also sneaky spots for Rivers because their QB situation is more shaky than you think.

Washington ranked Dwayne Haskins at number 15 overall in 2019, but that was with former team president Bruce Allen, who was fired in December. There was also a break with former coach Jay Gruden, who was fired in October. Haskins was not exactly the type of QB van Gruden, and the slow development of Haskins in relation to fellow first-rounders Kyler Murray (Cardinals) and Daniel Jones (Giants) was evident.

Although Haskins completed his rookie season with two solid starting performances against the Eagles and the Giants, it was in another West Coast-tinted offensive under interim coach Bill Callahan. The Redskins with Turner bring a mix of Erhardt-Perkins and Air Coryell concepts that Rivers, 38, knows from the inside as the main component of his career.

Philip Rivers

The new staff of the Redskins essentially starts again with Haskins and with their 2019 bridge option, Case Keenum, entering a free agency. Their turn to Rivers makes perfect sense because Haskins faces the additional challenge of learning a new schedule. Although Washington is hopeful about Alex Smith, it remains unlikely that after his scary 2018 leg injury, he may be healthy enough to contribute in 2020.

Rivers may not have the same appeal to other teams, as the open QB market can be flooded with Brady, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, Marcus Mariota and Keenum, even with Dak Prescott and Drew Brees who are likely to stay on the table. There are only so many safe runways and Rivers comes from one of its most inefficient seasons with 20 interceptions.

Because Rivera and Turner may need Rivers to keep the Redskins more competitive during a 3-13 season, Rivers may need them to revive the solid veteran game he had in 2018. Rivers is also not far from the southeast with Washington.

Down in Florida, where Rivers has just moved his family, Miami may be fine with Ryan Fitzpatrick for another season, and in Tampa Bay, Bruce Arians probably wants to avoid another sales-sensitive gunslinger as the team moves from Winston.

Rivers to the Redskins may not be the obvious choice, but out of all its possible pairs it is the best.

