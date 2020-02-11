Why the proposed playoff expansion of MLB does not encourage teams to spend

Advertisement

MLB is considering expanding its play-off format with seven play-off teams in each competition, with six competing in a best-of-three opening round for a spot in the division series, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The change could already be implemented in 2022.

There are of course many things to unpack with this idea, and there are no doubt many baseball fans upset at the prospect of further changes in the structure of the game. But there is a certain way of thinking that deserves special attention because of the way the discourse around the concept will form.

Advertisement

The Sherman report contains the following sentence, presented as fact:

If more teams are viable for the play-offs, they will spend more to pursue a spot. A club that projects itself internally, say 81 wins, would consider achieving 84-85 and have a chance to even be one of the seven play-off teams per competition.

At first glance, the perspective makes sense. Indeed, a select group of clubs could decide to deepen their selection in the hope of tasting October baseball. But the takeaway meals ignore the broader incentive that an extensive playoff field would create: a race for mediocrity, not excellence.

Why would average teams pursue expensive superstars if they could reach the postseason with a victory total in the low 80s? Why would above-average teams try to keep their best players (such as Mookie Betts) when they are probably on their way to a best-of-three play-in scenario regardless of their movements?

In the best case scenario, the slight increase in motivation for mid-way teams to get better would cancel out the reduced incentive for good teams to improve, and maintain a status quo that has been heavily criticized for encouraging rich owners to be cheap. In the worst case, the landscape would shift further from the arms race for elite rosters that fans deserve.

FAGAN: It’s good that someone has sued Astros for stealing signals

There are plenty of examples of average teams splashing out of season this season that may not be as motivated to load in the proposed playoff format. Would the Diamondbacks sign Madison Bumgarner knowing that their 85-win team from a year ago would probably be enough to reach the playoffs? Would the Reds attract talent? Maybe not.

It is a dilemna well explained by Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs on Twitter:

In other words, this type of system encourages * more * teams such as Boston to trade their Mookie Betts, not less. It creates a system where every team that does not have a good chance of the # 1 seed * should * concentrate on winning ~ 87 games.

– Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) 10 February 2020

There may be reasons why an extended playoff format would work for baseball. Those matters will certainly be dealt with in the coming weeks. But claiming that it would lead to more team spending seems a piece – and possibly the opposite of what would actually happen.