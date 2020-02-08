Why the little women end up is intentionally ambiguous

Advertisement

Spoilers ahead for little women.

Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women has been adapted several times for the screen, with a number of different interpretations. Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated version is a fairly faithful retelling of the classic narrative, although Gerwig gave some inventive creative freedom with regard to the timeline with flashbacks throughout the film. It also changed the end and gave the audience a finale in “inception style”. In the final minutes of the film, two different stories take place: In one, Jo discusses the end of her book with an editor. In the other, Jo runs a school in Aunt March’s old mansion with her husband and family.

So which one actually happened?

Film critic Alison Willmore assumes that the uncertainty is intentional and argues that this actually makes the end of Little Women’s better.

We understand that it’s not just the end of the novel they’re arguing about. It has become clear that the book Jo was fighting for all the time is actually Little Women herself. They argue about what will happen in the film we’re watching – whether this hybrid version of Jo, which owes as much to the author Louisa May Alcott as Alcott’s most famous character creation, like the character on the side or the real one will end Woman who wrote it.

Maybe there are two separate options, maybe a fiction and a fact, and maybe they can coexist. Gerwig leaves the roundabout and lets us appreciate that her character doesn’t have to be married to have a happy ending. Sometimes you just want to see a passionate kiss in the rain.

Gerwig said her decision to include the double sequences was actually a tribute to Alcott. “I wanted to end Louisa May Alcott that she might have liked,” she said to OprahMag.com. Alcott originally wanted Jo’s character like herself to become a literary virgin, reports O Mag. But she realized that this fate would not be accepted by her readers. “She thought that was what she needed to do to keep her readership and publisher happy and to make it financially successful,” Gerwig told OprahMag.com.

In an interview with Uproxx, Gerwig said that she also had a lot of setbacks for her proposed end, but she is happy with the result. “I find it satisfying even though I know how it is structured … hopefully the last thing you think is not a story about” boy gets girl “but a story about” girl gets a book ” . ‘” She said. “You don’t realize you want it, but hopefully when she holds the book in your hand you realize you have to see that.”

