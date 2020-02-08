Why the category of Oscars documentaries is dominated by women directors

Advertisement

It’s 2020 and the statistics are still breathtaking: In the 92-year history of Oscars, only five women have been nominated as best directors. Zero Women received a nomination this year, despite the plethora of work praised by women directors. But while women continue to struggle to penetrate the directors’ club, they create space for themselves in documentaries.

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women is the only film directed by a woman who won Best Picture in 2020. Four of the five films nominated for Best Documentary: American Factory were directed or co-governed by women Chinese company takes over abandoned GM plant in Ohio; The Edge of Democracy on the Impact of an Impeachment Scandal in Brazil; Honeyland, an intimate glimpse into the life of a Macedonian beekeeper; and for Sama the story of a Syrian woman raising her daughter while her husband is one of the last remaining doctors in Aleppo. These women are also the producers of their films, who take home the trophies for the documentary Oscar. (The fifth film in this category, The Cave, follows the doctor responsible for a Syrian underground hospital and has two female producers.)

In the past five years, when #OscarsSoWhite claimed responsibility for the lack of color cast members nominated in 2015 and 2016, the documentary has included at least one film (and in many cases, the majority of films) by one Woman or film director was shot person of color. One reason: Documentaries are much friendlier to people who are not connected to the traditional film studio system. “You need fewer resources to create a document,” says Ava DuVernay, who was notorious for directing her 2014 Selma film, which was nominated for Best Film. A year later, she received a documentary about the 13th amendment to the constitution. Her very first film, This is Life in 2008, was also a documentary because she says: “You need a camera and a story and you don’t need anything else.”

While it’s common for women to start a documentary to get a foot in the door before moving on to narrative features, it’s also a simpler medium for telling important, often overlooked stories. “Many of us are starting to make films by investing their time and money in the subject we are dealing with,” said Nanfu Wang, co-director of One Child Nation in 2019, one of the Oscar winners for China’s one-child policy. “There are a lot more female directors in the documentary industry than in the narrative world, which is ironic. Documentaries pay a lot less and it is (often) impossible to make a living. This industry allows more women, but it’s the low price paid ( Page). “

Another reason why women perform excellently in documentary work is that skills that are traditionally described as female, such as empathy and sensitivity, help to create a strong bond between the filmmaker and the subject. It’s not that men aren’t empathetic, says 2019 Oscar winner Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (referring to her free solo co-director and husband Jimmy Chin as such a man), but generally women are in the Able to benefit from it in their empathy in a meaningful way. “There’s something about the tenacity that is required for documentation and the ability to listen that women are traditionally very good at it,” she says. “It’s a mix of a really deep commitment to social issues and issues that affect our lives, the ability to put yourself in people’s shoes and identify with people who have been subjected to or discriminated against in some way.”

There’s also the fact that Docs “involves a lot less ego,” said Julia Reichert, co-director of American Factory. “When you grow up, you see the directors of films: Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese – they’re all these whites. You think that’s what a director is,” she says. I have to tell my story and I have to be the leader. When you’re making a documentary, you’re more about the other people. You want to blend in with the background. You want to make them your best. “

Women can also appear to be non-threatening, which gives them better access to high-impact situations, says Petra Costa, director of The Edge of Democracy, who has spent years in the Brazilian capital to follow politicians. “Until 2015 there were no women’s baths (in the Senate Chamber). It is this extremely male room and most journalists are women. I think the news agencies are counting on the idea that politicians can talk to a woman more easily than to a man. “

The # OscarsSoWhite movement brought a conversation into the mainstream that non-whites have had for years and caused a well-meaning revision of the members to increase the number of black people and women in the academy. A good first step, but which only slightly improved the member statistics. When April Reign created the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite in 2015, the academy was 92 percent white and 75 percent male. In 2020 there will be 84 percent white people and 68 percent men.

Although the Film Academy still keeps most of the member information secret, the organization has been more open about who has been invited in recent years, and DuVernay says there is much more equality in the relatively small documentary industry. “It’s much more diverse, and this industry chooses the nominees,” she explains. “It makes sense that it’s a little bit more inviting for women.” In fact, more than 71 percent of the people who were invited to participate in the documentary industry in 2019 were women. According to a tweet from the governor of the industry, Roger Ross Williams, this industry has achieved gender equality for the first time. (The directorate of the academy is also taking steps: the number of women invited increased from 38 percent in 2018 to 66 percent in 2019.)

Of course, winning an Oscar guarantees a filmmaker nothing more than bragging rights, but it helps speed up access and funding. And diversity in the industry means diversity among decision makers and gatekeepers. “Documentary is all about intimacy and access,” says Vasarhelyi. “Because of this statue – and because we’ve made seven films (already) – we have quicker access to things, which makes it easier to get to the heart of the matter.” In this way, we can tell very moving stories more efficiently, because access is everything. There is credibility. “

Ultimately, a nomination brings more publicity to a film, which in turn makes it accessible to a wider audience – which means that more people see the stories that women tell. “One of the reasons I started making films was because I didn’t see the problems I was experiencing on screen as a young woman. The only way that can change is if we do Occupy spaces and are able to tell stories, “says Costa. “Narratives are one of the most important things that can heal society. And we are in a moment when we need a lot of healing to take place.”

