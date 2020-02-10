Why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn skipped the Oscars in 2020

Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s award ceremony got off to a strong start: the singer had her very first public appointment with her three-year-old friend Joe Alwyn at the Golden Globes. But then her cats song “Beautiful Ghosts” was nominated nowhere else and didn’t even make it onto the shortlist for Oscars nominations. It is therefore not surprising that Swift has decided not to attend the Academy Awards that evening. She had no nominations, was insulted by the academy for her one eligible song, and was not asked to introduce it.

Her friend Joe Alwyn did not attend. His Harriet co-star Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for best actress, but the film itself didn’t get a good nod as a movie.

There is a possibility that Swift and Alwyn will be at the Vanity Fair Oscars after the party. They took part last year even though they didn’t walk on the red carpet together. She was wearing a gold Ralph & Russo dress that she had posted on her Instagram. Inside, a guest posted pictures of her putting an arm on Alwyn, which was a significant PDA for the couple at the time.

Advertisement

A year later, a fast forward was made and photos were taken of Swift and Alwyn kissing on a Golden Globes after the party. Swift also talked a little about how to fall in love with Alwyn in her Miss Americana documentary released on Netflix this Friday.

“I felt alone, I felt very bitter,” said Swift about the time she met Alwyn, which was the case after her bad reputation in summer 2016. I thought I had to reset everything. I had to reconstruct an entire belief system for my personal health. I also fell in love with someone who led a wonderfully normal, balanced life. “

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).