Shakira’s Super Bowl half-time efficiency included a series of allusions to her Arab heritage, along with a tongue that made everyone talk. This is exactly why it was so important for them to make it multicultural.

Jennifer Lopez, 50 and ShakiraThe 43-year-old was set for an unimaginable half in the Super Bowl LIV on February 2. The show’s exuberant power showed a breathtaking choreography with a lot of salsa and merengue to honor the common Latina heritage. However, Shakira also made it positive to incorporate some Arab traditions – like belly dancing and a sudden tongue stroke. The tongue frond, known as zaghrouta, is used by women in central Japan and in North African cultures for special pleasure and powerful feelings. And what could be nicer than rocking the Super Bowl mid-term gift?

Shakira was born in Colombia, but her paternal grandparents come from Lebanon, and a supply near the beautiful singer tells Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY why it was necessary for them to appreciate the Arab aspect of their heritage on the massive stage. “Shakira’s determination to honor her Arab heritage in her presence came from the center. Everyone knows her as a Latina and he or she is so pleased about it, but she is also equally pleased about her Arabic heritage and through these shared instances she had to ensure that her efficiency contributed to the inclusion of all cultures, she is absolutely happy that everyone spoke about her zaghrouta [tongue-in-the-tongue], she is so proud to be half Lebanese, if her efficiency has helped to broaden the dialogue, it is an added bonus. She didn’t know it could turn into an enormous second, but she’s absolutely happy that it is. “

A second shipment near the “Every Time, Wherever” singer Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY that she used too much for her overwhelming success. “After her Super Bowl efficiency, Shakira stays on cloud nine and is overwhelmed by the radiance of affection and help that she has received. All the hard work she put into rehearsals was totally worth it, though having exaggerated expectations at half-time, it turned out to be more than she thought, Shakira was so proud to join forces with JLo and presented a gift that she put her whole heart into was a second of your life and a dream came true. “

Despite the fact that the overwhelming response to efficiency was constructive, there was some backlash with complaints that the present was too racy for an event aimed at households. Fortunately for Shakira, these complaints don’t bring them down. “Shakira shouldn’t consider haters or the backlash,” says a friend of the singer Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY. “Countless millions of people have noticed the efficiency. In fact, they won’t love it, but she specializes in the people who preferred, and she or he is a huge fan of what she and Jen did, and she or he is very happy with the result. She doesn’t want to consider setbacks, taking action is a waste of time. She could be very happy now and only use the wave of good feelings. “