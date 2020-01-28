Why Selena Gomez missed the Grammy Awards in 2020

Advertisement

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

Selena Gomez chose to wait another year to attend her next Grammy. The singer, who has just released her album Rare, has not been nominated for prizes this year because the album has just been released. It will only be eligible next year. Understandably, Gomez chose to spend the night away from the bustling award ceremony and support her friends nominated from afar.

Gomez returned to public interest this year and released her album Rare in early January. Since its release, Gomez has been promoting the project on social media almost daily and has spoken openly in interviews about how much the project means to her. She also discussed how she made peace with the audience, assuming that some of her music was inspired by her relationship with Justin Bieber. (They went on and off for almost ten years.) Gomez said she never wanted to draw attention to it and she chose not to mention her ex explicitly in promotional interviews for Rare.

As she explained to Zane Lowe on Apple’s Beats 1 radio last week: “It’s not because I wanted some sort of spotlight on that situation. If I want something, I want the spotlight completely separate. But it wasn’t in a vengeful way It was just like: “Okay, I actually have my share to say,” she said. “And I waited. Not only did I do something irrational to just come from a source, argh! I’m over it. That is not where I was. When it all came together, it just felt good. And I was okay with that. Apart from the fact that (the public) pays more attention to my personal life than perhaps others, it will one day be gone. There is another story. There will be something else so people will eventually know where the inspiration came from, but then it ends there. “

