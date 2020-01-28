Why Rihanna will skip the Grammy Awards in 2020

Advertisement

Those hoping that Rihanna would honor the Grammy with her presence will have to wait until at least 2021 for the return of RiRi. The singer chose not to attend the Los Angeles ceremony tonight, and her absence is not so surprising. Rihanna has not released a new album since 2016, so she has not nominated any music during the ceremony. She was not tapped to perform or present, so she has no reason to be there. She has not been present at the Grammy since 2018.

However, she attended the Roc Nation brunch yesterday, so she was in Los Angeles for the Grammy weekend.

Rihanna teased fans at the end of December that her ninth album is ready and she just hasn’t released it yet. “Update: I listen to R9 myself and refuse to release it,” she wrote on her Instagram. Trolling brought fans wild in the reactions.

Rihanna has remained very busy with her beauty line and two model lines (Fenty, her fashion house and Savage x Fenty, her lingerie line). In her cover story of November 2019, she assured Vogue that she will not end her music career to focus on her other companies. “Oh no,” she said, confirming that she will always be a singer first. “Music is, like speaking in the language, where they get it. It is the weird language that connects me with them. I the designer, I the woman who makes makeup and lingerie – it all started with music. It was my first pen-pal ship in the world. Cutting that off is cutting off my communication. All those other things flourish on top of that basis. “

