Why Pamela Anderson, 52, split up with Jon Peters, 74, and how her two sons feel about it

Pamela Anderson presented her cut-up by Jon Peters just 12 days after her Malibu ceremony on February 1st. The couple apparently did not submit any authorized marriage certificates.

Pamela AndersonThe 52-year-old takes a while to think about their relationship Jon Peters, 74. “Pamela has noticed that she has had a conflict with Jon and initiated the cutting up,” a supply spurted on Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY. “She wanted to think about all of this for a while when she realized that the first time she was dealing with problems, she should slow down. The door won’t close forever, but she wants time to find out what she and her life are the best, ”added the insider.

Baywatch’s alum shocked the followers along with their sudden wedding ceremony on January 20, just to announce a split 12 days later. Pamela and Jon – a respected film producer who pays homage to every variation of “A Star Is Born”, “Superman Returns” and “Man of Metal” – have a history that goes back more than 30 years. The couple changed dates shortly after the gathering in the mid-1980s Hugh HefnerPlayboy’s villa and buddies remained closed over time. Jon and Pamela’s wedding ceremony in 2020 was an apparently deliberate affair given the visitor checklist, which included Pamela’s sons Brandon Lee, 23 and Dylan Lee, 22, together with Jon’s daughters and ex-wife. “[Pamelas] guys help completely, no matter, make them happy. They are very closed and he or she is very open with them,” added the offer.

“I was moved by the nice and cozy reception at Jon and my union,” Pamela said in a press release to THR on Saturday, February 1, confirming the split. “We may be very grateful for your support as we take a while to reflect on what we expect from life and from each other. Life is a journey and love is a way. “Pamela also confirmed that the couple had not submitted authorized wedding papers, meaning they had no California marriage certificates. “In light of this, we have now decided to postpone formalizing our marriage certificates and putting our religion in the context of. Thank you for respecting our privacy, ”she concluded.

The wedding was the fifth for Pamela, who was previously married Tommy Lee – the father of her two sons – Child rock and Rick Salomontwice. Jon is most recognized for his long-term 12-month relationship with Barbra Streisand, who, in addition to being married to Barbra Streisand, is the godmother of each of his daughters Lesley-Anne Warren. Mindy Peters, and Christine Forsyth-Peters,