In their months of dating, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have already dressed up for Halloween, went to a family wedding, and are said to have moved to the same place. But they didn’t attend a red carpet together, and tonight’s Grammy doesn’t change that.

Cyrus and Simpson chose not to attend the ceremony in Los Angeles tonight. Cyrus, however, updated its Instagram earlier in the day to provide RuPaul support for its coverage of the Vanity Fair.

Cyrus has no nominations this year and she has not been eavesdropped to announce or present, so there is no urgent reason for her to be there except to support her father. This can be a big night for Billy Ray Cyrus; he will perform with Lil Nas X for an “Old Town Road All-Stars” rendition with BTS, Diplo and Mason Ramsey. Billy Ray has three Grammy nominations with Lil Nas X for “Old Town Road” (Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo / Group Performance and Best Music Video) and won his first Grammy for Best Music Video tonight.

Miley spent the last part of 2019 recording an operation on her vocal cords and remained silent for weeks to have them repaired. A source told People that she was planning to make her career back in the new year. “(She is) doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year,” the source said. Cyrus has since announced that it will play several festivals this spring and summer, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Bottlerock.

