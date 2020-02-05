Why Macy's and other Corporate Finger Snap Like Thanos companies

Advertisement

Macy has announced that they will close the doors of 125 stores and cut 2,000 business jobs, all in the name of growth.

When I first heard this news, I couldn’t help but think of Thanos from The Avengers. If you don’t know who Thanos is, you might have lived under a rock like Patrick van Spongebob.

Thanos has been in the Big Bad in the MCU (Marvel Comic Universe) for the past 10 years and had a somewhat altruistic reasoning behind his master’s “evil” plan. He wanted to eliminate one half of the universe, hoping to save the other half. He felt that the universe became overcrowded and saw that this was the only option.

This is hard. But many chose Thanos. There is even a whole subreddit dedicated to why people believe that Thanos was a necessary evil.

We have seen companies doing this in the past, keeping employees from making a profit, but it never gets easier. Who are they worried about making a profit?

Well, the investors and most of the time the CEOs, as well as other top executives, are just like bandits, while low-ranking workers who are let go have trouble making ends meet.

In business, everything you do is make a profit. As a company with investors, this is your most important objective, usually mainly. Whatever PR we see, diversity and inclusion initiatives or feel-good commercials (I am looking at your Google), their top priority is to make more money for themselves and investors.

Who is right? Who’s wrong? I leave that to the reader to decide. One thing is certain, we have created this “Big Bad” by having companies do it time and time again. It is a practice that is bound to capitalism for good or for evil, and until we do something to change ourselves, this system will never change.

In the end it seems that Thanos has indeed won. At least for now.