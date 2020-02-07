Why Lana didn't show up with Bobby Lashley at WWE RAW this week

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley and Lana are a pair of heels, but this week they were kept separate at WWE RAW. There is a reason for that.

The Wrestling Observer newsletter noted that Lana was being kept out of the ring during the triple threat main event match. It was noted that there was no point in getting Lana there as Bobby Lashley was to be beaten by AOP.

While the AOP defeated Lashley and resulted in a defeat in the raw main event, it wasn’t his idea to face the AOP. He should stay with Lana. Lana wasn’t in his corner at the three-way main event on Raw this week. […] Since AOP would attack him, it really didn’t make sense that she was there

Lana had a match against Liv Morgan the night before. Ruby Riott returned in that match and laid out Morgan. This earlier physical condition of the ravishing russian might also have encouraged WWE to leave it in the background during the main event. One thing is certain that it was not a baby face.