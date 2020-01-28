Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott skipped the Grammy Awards in 2020

Advertisement

Travis Scott has one Grammy nomination for Best Rap / Sung performance (“The London”) tonight, but the honor was not enough to bring him or Kylie Jenner to the ceremony.

Things were very different last year, when he and Jenner (his ex-girlfriend devoted friend and now become a coparent) went to the Grammy together. They were still dating and he had three nominations.

Jenner and Scott are better than at the end of last year, TMZ reported last week, but they are certainly not getting closer now. The outlet reported, through its sources, that despite spending time together in Orlando, “they are not getting closer or something … and it seems that this is not even on the table now.”

Jenner’s last official word about her relationship with Scott was in October, when the first reports came out. She confirmed in a tweet that no, she is currently not romantically involved with the rapper. “Travis and I are on good terms and our focus is now on Stormi (sic),” she wrote with a double exclamation mark emoji. “Our friendship and our daughter have priority.”

Jenner recently shared photos of her recent trip to Disney World with Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster prior to Stormi’s second birthday on February 1. .

The star teased the upcoming Stormi Kylie Cosmetics collection today on her Instagram. “happy sunday 🦋☁️ the stormi collection is launched in just 6 days! i can’t wait to celebrate today with my baby ⚡️,” wrote Jenner’s most recent photo.

