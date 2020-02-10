Why Kendall Jenner skipped the Vanity Fair Oscar after the party in 2020

Advertisement

Last year, Kendall Jenner turned heads for the dress with the highest leg slit of the award season at the Vanity Fair Oscar after the party. But this year Jenner is far from the party in Los Angeles. The model is in New York City, where she was photographed tonight during New York Fashion Week in Soho. She was wearing sunglasses and a dark coat:

Jenner was there alone at events. This is not too surprising. While Jenner is currently dating NBA player Ben Simmons, Jenner has never brought him along on a date for a fashion event. In general, she decided to make her love life more private.

Last May, she told Vogue Australia why she prefers not to speak or show off about the people she meets. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with (the attention) and it’s cool to learn from,” she said. I personally think it makes everything so messy to get things out in public. “

“I am very young and at the moment I feel that relationships are not always very secure and I do not want to pay too much attention to something unless you really know what it will look like in the long term. “she continued.” A relationship is only supposed to exist between two people, and the second thing you make of it is when it starts to deal mentally with the two people. Like when everyone is let in, you let all of these opinions into your relationships and I don’t think that’s fair. “

