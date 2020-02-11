Why Kate Forbes is a rising star for the SNP - Ian Swanson

Advertisement

Kate Forbes was on short-term Budget Day – and her performance was the only bright spot in a regrettable saga for the SNP, writes Ian Swanson.

IT always comes as a surprise that top politicians – whose daily work means taking responsibility for making big decisions that affect millions of people – can be so stupid about how they live their private lives.

Derek Mackay’s resignation as finance minister after revelations he had bombed as a 16-year-old schoolboy with inappropriate messages – including one calling him “cute” and invitations to a rugby match and dinner – caused shock waves at Holyrood.

There was sympathy for the boy and his family about the trauma inflicted on them. There was no doubt about Mr Mackay’s unacceptable behavior and the fact that a promising political career was now over.

Mr Mackay was popular with MSPs in all parties and he was a key figure for the SNP for many years, and was also seen as a strong competitor to take over Nicola Sturgeon as leader when the time comes.

But his messages on social media to the 16-year-old boy – and further claiming to have bullied a 25-year-old SNP member, including asking for “naughty photos” – means that everything is now over.

Timing couldn’t have been worse

Whether the scandal will have any long-term effect on the SNP remains to be seen, but it is just before the trial of former Prime Minister Alex Salmond next month on a number of allegations, which he denies. These are difficult days for the SNP.

The timing of the revelations in Mackay, which forced him to step down for hours before he had to present the budget to the Scottish Parliament, could not have been worse.

The only bright spot in the whole affair was the action of Mr. Mackay’s Deputy Finance Minister Kate Forbes, who soon stepped in his shoes to prepare the budget. She was not only capable and intelligent, but also quick to get along and able to ward off opposition attacks with skill and confidence.

She is now in charge of trying to negotiate with opposition parties in an effort to get sufficient support to get the tax and spending proposals from the minority SNP government through the parliament.

If she passed that test, she could very well get the role of financial secretary on a permanent basis – an impressive achievement for a 29-year-old who only became an MSP in the last election less than four years ago and a junior minister just 18 months back.

She is already talking about a possible future SNP leader. There are not many other obvious potential successors to Ms Sturgeon among the party’s MSPs, although Justice Minister Humza Yousaf and Secretary of State Michael Russell are sometimes mentioned.

Clearly there is no vacancy right now, but parties are always stronger if they have high marks that are ready and willing to fulfill the top task if and when needed. Edinburgh South West SNP MP Joanna Cherry and former party leader Westminster Angus Robertson, now based in Edinburgh, are both skilled and ambitious politicians who can also be seen as future leaders.

The disadvantage they both face is that they are not currently in the Scottish Parliament, but that problem can be resolved in time.

Mr Mackay’s demise is a personal tragedy for him and his family, but the political world keeps on turning and new faces will be found to fill the empty spaces.