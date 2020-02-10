Why Justin Bieber didn't go to the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party with Hailey Bieber

Advertisement

Hailey Baldwin didn’t miss all of the season’s awards without having an appearance – but her husband Justin Bieber decided not to participate. Baldwin came out tonight after the Vanity Fair Oscar party and posed alone on the red carpet in a translucent black dress with a high leg slit. If Bieber had gone with her, they would have attended the event for the first time as a couple.

What were the Biebs up to? That evening, he published several Instagram stories and a grid post from his couch. He was in a contemplative state, talking about his trip, and encouraging others to share their stories about how they changed:

Baldwin and Bieber just put together a red carpet at the premiere of Seasons, Bieber’s YouTube documentary series.

Baldwin’s solo appearance takes place a few days after Baldwin’s interview with ELLE, in which the model spoke about her and Bieber’s marriage. By the way, her friends sometimes make fun of her because the Biebers act so lovingly around them. “Oh my god. It’s endless,” said Baldwin. “We’re going to be on the phone and we’re all going to be cute and annoying, baby-talking, and my friends will be in my ear like,” Uh, I literally want to vomit. I hate you. “She laughed.” I was the third bike with a lot of my friends for a long time, so I don’t feel bad. “

She also insisted on why she was so sure about marrying Bieber when they wanted to go out again in June 2018. They married in September 2018 and became engaged in July 2018. “He had grown so big,” she said. “I was actually shocked. I think I grew up a lot too. He was someone I had always been so interested in and loved me very much. Of course it took work and it was worth it between the two of us, but it was worth it. He is an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with. There is nobody but him with whom I would have wanted to spend my life. So I’m lucky. “

