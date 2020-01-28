Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are not at the Grammy Awards in 2020

Advertisement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married for more than a year, but still have to make their red carpet debut as a couple, and that didn’t change at the Grammy tonight. The two chose not to attend the Los Angeles ceremony, which makes sense; Bieber has no nominations and has not been announced as a performer or presenter.

Bieber has not been to the Grammy’s or any award ceremony for years. TMZ reported in 2017 that Bieber will skip all award shows until his new album is released and he has new music to perform and promote. Bieber does have a new song, “Yummy”, which he released earlier this month, but his entire album hasn’t been released yet. He is slowly debuting new songs and material for it in the next few weeks.

The YouTube documentary series about Bieber’s life will premiere tomorrow and he teased that something else will come out on Tuesday.

Bieber’s new music is partly inspired by his wife. A source told E! in December that the new material from the Biebs would become personal. “There were many dark times and the disturbance that he experienced,” the source said. “He touches on his mental health problems and how he got through them.”

The source added that his music would treat the way Baldwin helped him at the time. He also writes a lot about their love and the power of their love that is different from everything else he has experienced. It is a familiar sound that fans will love. He does what he does best and everyone is really looking forward to bringing it out so that the world can enjoy it. “

