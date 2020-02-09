Advertisement

At an angry meeting at the Windrush Memorial Center in Manchester in late January, around 30 people listened to Daniel Hobbs, the official who oversees Windrush’s compensation scheme, and apologized again for the Home Office’s mistake in misleading thousands of Commonwealth-born people who: when children came to Britain as illegal immigrants in the 1950s and 1960s.

But most people here were already familiar with the government’s repeated apologies and were impatient for more practical assistance. Individuals explain the problems they encountered with the system. Many had found it very complicated to fill out the form. Several said it was difficult to get the necessary information without accessing smartphones or the Internet. Some were concerned about collecting the necessary evidence before the program was closed.

In the days that followed, there were encouraging signs that officials were listening to these concerns. The Home Office announced a two-year extension of the program and introduced changes to make it easier for applicants to apply. Martin Forde, the lawyer who drafted the scheme, asked people to come forward and make an application. He stressed that it is now “easier to find your way … and to offer everyone fair compensation”.

However, grassroots organizations that help people fill out the 18-page form (which is accompanied by a 44-page guide) still hope that the government will provide funding to help support the process of providing documents that prove how life is badly affected.

Anthony Brown, a law student who heads the Windrush Defenders Legal Group in Manchester and is himself affected by windrush issues, said: “The Home Office says people don’t use the compensation system, but it’s no surprise when it comes to it thinks about the difficulty of the application. We are led by volunteers and it can take a lot of meetings to get people to put together the right documents. “

Another volunteer and lawyer, Leonie Brown, said the process was often depressing when people tried to explain the way in which their lives had been damaged. Meetings often had to be canceled because people were too upset to continue. “I saw grown men crying. They failed to see their mother or father on their deathbed. They say they have to go to a grocery bank and miss family vacations. People feel really humiliated,” she said.

The group has supported 12 people in the past six months in filing claims for damages and expects a total of 100 filings. No one has yet received a payment.

Some of those who the Manchester volunteers are still helping fill out their forms describe the complex process:

Hyacinth NaylorThe 70-year-old came to the UK from Jamaica in 1960 at the age of 10 and worked as a secretary for decades. She had to retire early when she started to struggle with her employers because she could not show a British passport. Shortly after retiring in 2013, she traveled to Tobago with a Jamaican passport to visit her sister. “I had a great vacation, but when it was time to go home, British Airways didn’t let me on the plane,” she said. She was stuck in Tobago for six months, trying to convince officials that she was English and allowed to go home. Nobody believed her. Her children sent leases, community tax and gas bills, pay slips, birth certificates for their three children, and bank statements to the Home Office. However, she received a letter saying, “I am still not happy that you will stay indefinitely. The Home Office has sent her two decisions to refuse entry. Her daughter sent a letter to David Cameron asking for support, but was sent back to the Home Office, which would not help. “I was out of the house for six months. I suffered a lot when I was there – without knowing if I would ever be able to return. It was hell. “She has started collecting evidence of a claim for damages, but finds it difficult to gather all the necessary documents.

Donald Biggs after a briefing at the Manchester home office for the windrush generation who are still waiting for compensation. Photo: Christopher Thomond / The Guardian

Donald BiggsThe 59-year-old worked as a social worker on the Manchester City Council for 25 years. After giving up his job in 2014, he applied for a new job, but potential employers wouldn’t hire him because he didn’t have a British passport. He came to Britain from Jamaica in 1965 at the age of five. “They kept asking me if I had the right to stay in this country, but I couldn’t prove it.” a second job as a cleaner to pay the assembly costs and they rented a room to a student. “Donald couldn’t work and we had a mortgage to pay, so there was no choice,” she said. When Donald was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2016, he had to pay an immigration health supplement of £ 500 to get treatment. He applied for a British passport and British citizenship, but his applications were rejected. “I knew I was legally here, but I was very scared. I tried to stay under the radar. I didn’t want to go anywhere or do anything – I didn’t want to be stopped and said I was an illegal immigrant. A lawyer told me: Immigration could knock on your door at any time and you could be detained if you didn’t fix it. It frightened the living daylight from us. I had paid taxes here for decades. The more I think about it, the more it annoys me. ”He is currently applying for compensation. “I kept it from my children, I was so ashamed. It’s hard to put a number on it. I just want justice. “

Pauline ClearThe 69-year-old social worker who specializes in mental health almost died when she was prevented from returning to the UK after a vacation in Jamaica in 2004. Pauline came here in 1960 when she was 11 and has six children in the UK, all of whom are British. She thought the airport official was joking when he told her that she couldn’t get on the flight. She later thought she could solve the problem with a quick visit to the British High Commission in a day or so, but it took 18 months to return home. During this time she lost her job and she The 14-year-old daughter was driven out of the family home in Manchester. She had very little money to survive and had to rent a rooftop room without a window. friendly neighbors gave their food. Calling your children was very expensive. Pauline was unable to get the right medication for her diabetes in Jamaica and was hospitalized twice. The second time, the medical staff didn’t think she would live. “I came back in a wheelchair,” she says. Originally she just wanted to apologize, but now she plans to apply for compensation so that she can pay back to her family everything she spent trying to take her home.

Herman CampbellThe 53-year-old asked no one for help filling out his form and believes he was only offered £ 250 compensation for this reason. He came to the UK from Jamaica in 1975 at the age of eight and attended primary and secondary school in the UK. When he applied for a British passport in the 1990s, he was told that the Home Office had no records of him. Since he had no documents, he had problems finding an apartment. He was later denied re-entry to the UK in 2017 after vacationing in Turkey (with his Jamaican passport). He was alarmed when border officials told him he could be deported to Jamaica, a country he hadn’t visited since childhood. After a week, his family was able to send documents proving that the UK has been home for 42 years and he was able to return to the UK. A letter from the compensation system said: “We recognize the stress, frustration and worry you have experienced during this time. So … you are entitled to a £ 250 bonus. “Given his decades of struggle to prove his status, he described the offered payment as“ offensive ”. He wonders if he should have looked for help to show how badly his life is affected. “They said they would correct the injustice done to the Windrush people, but that’s an insult,” he said. The letter referred to this as a “final award,” but the Home Office said it could request a review of the amount allotted.