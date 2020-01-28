Why Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez skipped the Grammy Awards in 2020

Advertisement

Chelsea GuglielminoGetty Images

Jennifer Lopez has not had a weekend off since the starting season, but tonight the singer finally gets a rest. Lopez chose not to attend the 2020 Grammy Awards with Alex Rodriguez, after attending the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this season.

Lopez has no nominations tonight and she is not scheduled to perform at the show, so there was no reason for her to be at the Los Angeles ceremony. However, she performed at the Grammys last year and took Rodriguez as her date. She was wearing a statement suit while wearing one of the biggest hats on the red carpet of the Grammy with a decorated white dress. They looked incredible.

Advertisement

Then MacMedanGetty Images

It is currently unclear whether Lopez will be at the Oscars in two weeks because she was not nominated for her work in Hustlers. But she will be in the Super Bowl next weekend as one of the resting stars. She and Shakira perform and practice the routine for months.

Lopez spoke to GQ this fall about how she feels about performing in the Super Bowl despite controversy with the NFL, and other singers who reject the offer because of Colin Kaepernick’s handling of the organization. She has no conflicting feelings about it, she said.

“I understand that people don’t want to do it,” she began. “Everyone has to make their own choices. They have to feel good at what they do. I think it’s a great platform and one of the largest in the world to bring out any message. Any message from love or – I don’t want anything give it away – I think it takes a chance to do it. I love having two Latina women in Miami who make up the main scale and what we could do with it 12 to 14 minutes to show people our value and value in this country to understand … I think it can be a very beautiful celebration. “

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor on ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

Advertisement