Why Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez skipped the 2020 Academy Awards

Jennifer Lopez started the awards season as a favorite to receive an Oscars supporting actress nomination for her role in Hustlers, as she was nominated for the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards in the category. But the academy chose not to recognize their work, and J. Lo chose not to give their presence to the Oscars. The actress and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez were neither seen on the red carpet nor at the event.

J.Lo was also not tapped as a presenter, which gave her no reason to spend her night at the awards ceremony that insulted her.

Lopez appeared with Shakira on the Super Bowl Halftime Show last weekend, and some people read her decision to include a pole dance in the performance in response to the academy not nominating her or Hustlers for anything.

After parties with Rodriguez, Lopez could still come out at one of the Oscars. The couple attended the Oscars and Vanity Fair Oscars after the party last year.

Lopez and Rodriguez at the Oscars last year.

Lopez and Rodriguez at the Vanity Fair Oscars after the party last year.

Lopez never explicitly talked about how she felt when Hustlers wasn’t included in the Oscar nominations. But she shared a behind-the-scenes video of her Super Bowl appearance, thinking about what it meant for her to sing with her 11-year-old daughter Emme.

“These moments were captured on stage just a few minutes before the performance,” she wrote the video. “Everything I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and around the world, to know how to handle their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that we are all together the beautiful country is really great. “

