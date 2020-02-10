Why Jennifer Aniston skips the 2020 Oscars

Advertisement

There won’t be a second big reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt during the Oscars tonight, though it’s the biggest night of the award season. And that’s all because Aniston is not attending the ceremony. The actress of the Morning Show has no reason: she is not nominated for any projects (the Academy Awards only honor successes in film, not on television), and she was not impressed to present at the ceremony.

Her ex-husband Pitt is, of course, in a supporting role for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was nominated for Best Actor. There is a possibility that the two will meet later that night if Aniston and Pitt attend the Vanity Fair Oscars after the party or any of the other celebrations after the Los Angeles ceremony.

Before Aniston even had a viral moment with Pitt at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the red carpet of the SAG Awards about her thoughts on the obsession of all of her and Pitt’s public reunion. “It’s hysterical,” Aniston said to the outlet. “But what are you going to talk about?”

At the end of January, a source made it clear to people that Aniston wasn’t Pitt’s secret girlfriend or anything, although people may want to believe online. Aniston “doesn’t date with Brad,” the source said explicitly. “They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).