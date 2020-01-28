Why it's time to make the house rules for Scotland - Richard Leonard

Advertisement

If Scotland had house rules in the UK, we could make many of the changes that SNP voters want to see, writes Richard Leonard.

Tomorrow Nicola Sturgeon will open a debate in Parliament on “Scotland’s future”. According to the government, which has been published in the Scottish press, this will be a “big push” for a second independence referendum. SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who appeared on television over the weekend, said his party would try to mobilize public opinion behind a new vote.

Of course, this will not surprise anyone in Scotland: mobilization for independence is the goal of the SNP. However, I am far from developing our national horizons and believe that the SNP’s approach this week shows how limited their ambitions really are.

I made no secret of the fact that I fear for the future of Scotland and the whole of the United Kingdom under the conservative government of Boris Johnson. I also fear for the future of the planet if we do not take the initiative and act radically and fairly now.

However, when I was invited last weekend to present my vision for the future of Scotland to the Scottish Assembly, I knew that fear alone was not enough – and it shouldn’t be. Because people in this country expect hope from politicians – for an alternative – and if we can’t set a roadmap for change, we can step aside.

So I spoke of my vision for a Scotland that is more equal, more tolerant and less fearful: fear of poverty; Fear of homelessness; fear of hunger and fear of physical fear amidst the enormous inequality of wealth.

Tories and SNP ignite tensions

At the Golden Jubilee Hotel in Clydebank, where the gathering meets over a series of weekend sessions, Professor Chris McCorkindale and Dr. Alan Renwick laid down the constitutional framework in which we live. And then John Sturrock QC introduced the group of political spokesmen, outlining the constitutional debates that currently concern us.

Each of us spoke for five minutes to members of the congregation selected from the public to represent Scotland in all its diversity.

But when the microphones fell on the floor, there was a significant change in mood. Citizens for citizens urged politicians to face the social, economic and environmental challenges of our society.

The focus of these contributions has underpinned something I have felt for some time: that public discourse about Scotland’s future is upside down. I am against Scottish independence because I strongly believe that an agreement on domestic policy in the UK is the best place for transformative change. I am more excited than ever about this prospect, because I believe that the visions for Scotland that are offered by both the Tories and the SNP will only ignite the divisions in our society – not resolve them.

But far too much of the debate, whether in Holyrood, on election campaign tracks or on the pages of our newspapers, treats constitutional agreements not as a means to an end, but as an end in itself.

Desire for change

I accept that Labor’s message about Brexit and Scottish independence was not broken last fall, and we are actively discussing it as part of a review of our defeat. But if we want to be honest with the people of Scotland, we have to resist the temptation to either greet Boris Johnson’s “Brexit done” message or Nicola Sturgeon’s call for a second independence referendum, simply because both elections were successful.

Because it is obvious that Scotland voted for a change on December 12th. Scottish Labor has to think about why people in Scotland no longer see Labor as a means of their ambitions to change society, but it would be a mistake to see those ambitions as simply constitutional. I met voters who told me that they chose the SNP to challenge the Tory government, defy the political establishment, or stop Brexit.

And so it is not good for the SNP to be dismissed as a party of the right, which disguises itself as a party of the left – as correct as that may be. We cannot get rid of the fact that many voters – including a large number of former Labor voters – have turned to the SNP to articulate their desire for change. And I believe that UK domestic policy could allow us to make many of the changes that SNP voters want, especially to make Scotland a fairer society in which the government intervenes to support our public services and our economic base to strengthen and reform. not least when it comes to using the considerable powers that already lie with the Scottish Parliament.

Bring Scotland together

And as much as the SNP represents independence as a panacea, it is clear from its own Sustainable Growth Commission that it would exacerbate many of the injustices of the past decade and not reverse them. According to the party, the party’s economic blueprint would result in ten more cuts. Independence advocates tell us that this does not have to be the case and that we could take a different course after the breakup. But it is certainly the other way round: the SNP should determine the type of society and economy it wants to create, and its constitutional offer should follow. If this is the society and economy that the Growth Commission spells out, independence may be the way to create it, but it is an astonishing lack of effort by a so-called party of Scotland.

I have been told that in times of constitutional polarization, our vision for Scotland cannot be implemented, but I firmly believe that this is the only way to bring our country together, instead of further consolidating the divisions of the past ten years.

And if previous generations had no vision and fought with conviction, there would be no NHS, no welfare state, no equality, no open university, no full employment, no public housing. Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson may offer quick solutions, but our times require long-term vision, courage, and ambition.

Richard Leonard is the leader of the Scottish Labor Party and MSP for Central Scotland

