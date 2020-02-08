Why isn't Johnny Manziel in the XFL? Explaining the lack of interest of the competition in the well-traveled QB

Advertisement

If you look at the start of the XFL season, you might wonder why Johnny Manziel, the talented but restless former first round NFL Draft pick, is not on the roster.

Manziel has been reflected in a number of other football competitions after being released by the Browns, including the CFL and the now defunct AAF. Manziel finally played for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football league before he got a concussion. The competition folded three days after its second game appearance.

So of course, with a new football competition on the horizon, many Manziel were expecting a player who was worth considering in the XFL. But he faced a tough fight because it seemed that the XFL was not interested in having Manziel.

Is the XFL interested in Johnny Manziel?

It doesn’t seem like it. When the XFL held on to its player design, Manziel was not even a player who received an invitation from a commissioner. We can at least assume that this is the case. At least we know that he did not accept an invitation, but he said in the past that he was interested in the competition, so it seems that if he received an invitation, he would have accepted it.

And XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said the Manziel competition doesn’t really need it. He was asked by the Tampa Bay Times why Manziel and Trent Richardson were not drafted. Richardson received an invitation from a commissioner and was eligible to be drafted.

“I would like to say that the players we have are better than those guys, to be honest. Johnny has his own history and we have CFL (Canadian Football League) coaches who have seen him up close. I have seen Trent when he was with the Colts, and I looked at him when he was with the AAF He was in the design pool Coaches and scouts looked at him and didn’t think he was going to help their team I think the guys we have are our teams are the best 560 who do not play in the National Football League. “

Luck was asked by Man Today a few months prior to the XFL Draft about Manziel and his answer basically explains why the quarterback was never placed in the draw pool.

“If eight (coaches) say,” we want that guy in the league, “we’ll put him in the league, or put him in the group.” Happiness said. “It is up to the individual head coaches whether teams put it on.”

In other words, there was not enough interest from other coaches in the XFL to send an invitation to Manziel.

Daryl Johnston, director of player staff for the Dallas Renegades, told the Dallas Morning News why he was not interested in signing Manziel.

“For me, the chemistry in the dressing room is critical, and especially the quarterback position. He sets the tone, especially for the attacking side of the ball, but really for the whole team. There is so much extra responsibility that goes with the face, fits the voice of the franchise. And I have not seen that from Johnny on a consistent basis that I would feel comfortable binding him. “

Is Johnny Manziel interested in the XFL?

This was a few months ago (June 2019), but Manziel showed interest in the XFL.

“It would be very cool (to be reunited),” Manziel told KRIV-TV, referring to June Jones, coach of the Houston Roughnecks. “Coach Jones is a great guy. He enjoyed him from an offensive standpoint, from a personal standpoint. He was there for me, especially when I was in Hamilton, in a new place, in another country. I enjoyed it very much my time with him thoroughly, and I think it would be a great opportunity … I leave a lot of that stuff to my agent We’ll just let those things come true, you know? I think I’m in a good place personally I did the right things. When the opportunity presents itself, we’ll see how things go. “

During the announcement by Vince McMahon of the new football competition, Manziel also tweeted about the XFL.

So although Manziel showed an interest in the XFL, the competition itself showed no interest in the QB. There is still a possibility for Manziel to participate if a team shows interest. The quarterback only joined the AAF halfway through the season, so as injuries pile up, we could see some interest.

But from now on, Manziel will no longer see the football field.