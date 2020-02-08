Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick has not played a match in the NFL since 2016, but he has indicated many times that he is interested in playing football.

The former 49ers quarterback made the news during the preseason in 2016 when he was in front of the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. He became a free agent after the season and was not signed. In 2017, he filed a complaint against the NFL and the owners, accusing them of conspiracy to keep him out of the competition. In 2019, he withdrew the complaint after he reached a settlement.

Advertisement

While NFL owners decided not to sign Kaepernick, the free agent quarterback expressed the wish to return. Last year, the NFL planned a public training for Kaepernick and invited all 32 teams to participate. The training fell apart, although for various reasons. Kaepernick continued the showcase, but it was no longer an event hosted by NFL.

“When you go back, you tell your owners to stop being scared,” Kaepernick told the scouts after his training.

After not having been in the NFL for three seasons, it seems unlikely that Kaepernick will ever get another chance in that competition. So why not present his talents in the XFL and prove that he is still the dominant quarterback he once was? There is a simple explanation.

MORE XFL: Rules | Schedule | uniforms schedules

Why isn’t Colin Kaepernick in the XFL?

In February 2019, Sporting News reported that Kaepernick was looking for “at least $ 20 million” to play in the XFL. The new football competition is willing to pay more for quarterbacks, but not as much. The highest paid players in the XFL only shy of $ 500,000. Even some starting quarterbacks in the NFL don’t earn much.

Dan Greene of Sports Illustrated spoke to XFL commissioner Oliver Luck in March 2019 and that $ 20 million amount was raised.

From SI:

Then there is Colin Kaepernick. The former passer of the 49ers was on Luck’s list of possible quarterbacks, so the commissioner contacted Kaepernick’s agent. He says he was told that the QB was looking for a $ 20 million contract. “That’s a bit out of our reach,” says Luck. With a non-starter salary, the conversation was never about the conflict between McMahon’s national anthem policy and Kaepernick’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Happiness made similar comments to the Tampa Bay Times in December.

“I think his salary requirements are far out of our margin,” Luck said. “He was never really a viable option.”

Did Colin Kaepernick’s protest play a role?

Kaepernick’s complaint against the NFL claims that the competition is keeping him out because of his protest. But did his protest play a role in why he didn’t play in the XFL? As far as we know, the answer is no, simply because discussions didn’t come that far.

Happiness seemed somewhat interested in playing Kaepernick in his competition, but the quarterback salary requirements were so high that it made no sense to even consider him an option.

. @ OliverLuckXFL on Colin Kaepernick in the XFL – I have no idea if Colin is in shape or not. he wants to play again. We are a competition with salary restrictions and of course, at least based on what people have said, who can play a role in his desire to play.

– The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima (@KenCarmanShow) April 17, 2019

If Kaepernick’s salary requirements were in line with the vision of the XFL, there would have been an interesting interview. When Luck was announced as a competition commissioner, he publicly stated that players should stand up for the national anthem.

“We respect individual liberties,” Luck told Bleacher Report. “But we will have to demand that our players stand for the national anthem.”