Why is Rush Limbaugh important? National Review

Rush Limbaugh reacts when First Lady Melania Trump honors him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during President Donald Trump's speech before a joint congressional meeting on February 4, 2020 in Washington.

Why Rush Limbaugh Matters

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute last fall. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. Award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed five major conservatives and added me to the list.” DeSantis’ Pantheon: William F. Buckley Jr., Ronald Reagan, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas and Limbaugh.

Good list. No media figure since Buckley has had a greater impact on American conservatism than Limbaugh, whose cumulative weekly audience includes more than 20 million people. Since the national syndication in 1988, Limbaugh has been the voice of conservatism. His three-hour program combines news, politics and entertainment into a powerful and polarizing cocktail. His shocking announcement this week that he has lung cancer and his appearance in the state where President Trump gave him the Presidential Medal of Freedom are reasons to consider its effects.

It is one thing to stand out in your field. Another task is to create the field in which you excel. Conservative talk radio was local and niche before Limbaugh. He was the first to benefit from regulatory and technological changes that allowed for national dimensions. The repeal of the fairness doctrine in 1987 freed affiliates from spreading controversial political opinions without calling on the government to control them. When music programs were switched to the FM spectrum, the AM bandwidth welcomed the discussion. The participation of the audience was also critical. “It wasn’t until 1982,” wrote Nicole Hemmer in Messengers of the Right, “that AT&T introduced the modern toll-free direct dialing system used by national call-in shows.”

Limbaugh used these opportunities. And he contributed his own stylistic innovations. He viewed politics not only as a competition for ideas, but also as a competition between liberal elites and the American public. He also added the disrespectful and sometimes scandalous humor and cultural commentary of the great DJs. He introduced keywords that are still in circulation: “Dittohead”, “Drive-By-Medien”, “Feminazi”, “Talent on loan from God”.

The template he created was so successful that the list of his imitators on the left and right is endless. Even Al Franken wanted to be there. Dostoevsky is credited with the saying that the great Russian writers “all came from Gogol’s” coat “. The moderators of political talk shows came from Limbaugh’s microphone.

Limbaugh’s success was more than the rise of conservative radio. His two bestsellers, The Way Things Ought to Be (1992) and See, I Told You So (1993), were the driving forces behind the conservative publishing boom. And his television show The Rush Limbaugh Show, which was produced in collaboration with Roger Ailes, was a forerunner of the opinion program on Fox News Channel. “I had to learn how to view hate as a measure of success,” he said in 2009 at a scout award dinner. And the person who taught me how to deal with it and stay mentally healthy was Roger Ailes. “

Limbaugh is no edge. His views fit into the conservative mainstream. He adores Buckley. “He was a basic person who helped me explain what I instinctively believed and helped me explain it to others,” Limbaugh said last year. The ideas are the same, but the seller is different. Limbaugh is Buckley without an accent, without Yale certificates, without a sailboat and harpsichord. Limbaugh is a dropout from Cape Girardeau, Miss., Who watches the NFL on Sundays and speaks in plain language. His background connects him with the public – and the republican voters of the working class.

Limbaugh was just entering the stage when Ronald Reagan got out. He took from Reagan the feeling that America’s future is promising, that America has not broken, only its liberal political, media, and cultural elites. “He rejected Washington’s elitism and connected directly with the American people who worshiped him,” said Limbaugh after Reagan’s death. “He didn’t need a press. He didn’t need the press to spin what he was or what he said. He had the opportunity to connect individually with every American who saw him.” The two men never met.

Limbaugh took over Reagan’s position as leader of the conservative movement. In a letter to Limbaugh after the 1992 elections, Reagan wrote: “Now that I have withdrawn from active politics, I do not mind that you have become number one for conservatism in our country. I know the Liberals call you the most dangerous man in America, but don’t worry, they always said the same thing about me. Keep it up. America has to hear what it’s supposed to be like. “

In a long and balanced 1993 cover story by James Bowman, National Review declared Limbaugh the “leader of the opposition”. Bowman cited R. Emmett Tyrrell Jr., editor of The American Spectator. “We need people who can dramatize ideas,” said Tyrrell. “You need that literary spark. Luigi Barzini had it; Buckley has it. And although he’s a great speaker and not a great writer, Rush has it too. “

More than a decade later, after the defeat of the Republicans in 2008, Limbaugh again stepped into the breach. The media compared Barack Obama to the FDR. Republicans swayed. Should you work with President Obama to build a “new foundation” for America? Limbaugh replied on January 16, 2009. “I’ve been listening to Barack Obama for a year and a half,” he said. “I know what his policy is. I know what his plans are. I don’t want them to succeed. Limbaugh said he hoped Obama had failed. “Liberalism is our problem. Liberalism has brought us dangerously close to the abyss here. Why do I want more of it?” The monologue and the speech he gave a month later at the Conservative Political Action Conference held in Washington DC has become a sensation, setting the tone for the Tea Party and Republican victories in 2010 and 2014.

Limbaugh did not mock Trump when the businessman announced his presidential campaign in June 2015. “I guarantee that many people will like that, and the drive-bys will,” he said. Above all, he reminded the audience of the importance of defeating Hillary Clinton. Trump is not an ideological candidate, he said. Trump was a rocket aimed at the establishment. When ideology matters, you should vote for Ted Cruz. “If conservatism is your bag, if conservatism is the dominant factor in your choice,” Limbaugh said in February 2016, “there is no other choice in this campaign than Ted Cruz because you are spot on: this is the next one. ” In our lifetime we were with Ronald Reagan before. Limbaugh added that the feeling in the country may be so against the establishment that Trump’s unusual coalition could win the presidency. It did

To say that Limbaugh supports the President would be an understatement. Last December, he introduced the President to a Turning Point USA summit. He mentioned a recent encounter on a golf course. Someone told him it was difficult to defend President Trump. “I said what? Difficult to defend the president? It’s one of the easiest things in the world.” President Trump doesn’t have to be defended. “The crowd cheered. A few seconds later, Limbaugh said,” How do you defend Donald Trump? the people who are trying to destroy it. They are trying to destroy you. They are trying to transform this country into something for which it was not founded. “

President Trump’s bold, cheeky, divisive, funny and high-spirited style resembles that of a shock jockey. His presidency is another reminder of Limbaugh’s staying power. The American right is shaped by its anti-elitist, demotic, disrespectful, patriotic and persistent image. Rush Limbaugh is not just a talk show host. It defines an era.

