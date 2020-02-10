Why Iowa turnout worries some Democrats

Advertisement

By: New York Times | Derry |

Published: February 10, 2020, 10:16:03 am

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The Democrats have broken up, and ongoing uncertainty about the results of the Caucuses deepens the division in the party between the campaigns, the national party, and civil servants.

By Lisa Lerer and Astead W Herndon

In her retirement, Gayle Esterly is doing her best to lead the good fight for the Democratic Party.

She takes part in the women’s march annually and protested for scientific reasons. She wrote postcards to Congress and traveled to the New Hampshire Statehouse to push gun control legislation.

She bakes cookies for those who volunteer for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, her favorite Democratic presidential candidate.

However, when she was waiting for Warren to speak to supporters on Thursday evening, Esterly (69) openly admitted that the constant fighting with Washington was wearing her down.

“It’s been three years,” she said. “I try to motivate and not to throw my hands. But I’m emotionally exhausted.”

Their tiredness is a worrying sign for Democrats, hoping that sustained grassroots activism in November can overthrow President Donald Trump. And after the first test of the 2020 presidential nomination season, the Iowa CaucusesDemocrats awaken to a worrying possibility: your # resistance energy may flicker.

Voter turnout for the Caucuses in Iowa fell far short of expectations. The leading campaigns were prepared for up to 300,000 people to show up – 60,000 more than in 2008. Instead, only 176,000 were seen, less than 3% more than in 2016.

While this is higher than in 2016, it is a remarkable change from a few years ago when turnout in the midterm elections peaked in a century and Democrats took control of the House of Representatives. Last November, the Democrats were delighted with their success when, with the help of a historic push to win the seats of governors in two red states – Kentucky and Louisiana.

The moment they are most in need of their ground troops, there are signs that some of their reserves for organization, activism and donations have been used up in the past three years.

It is still very early in the primary process, and New Hampshire officials have cited the potential for record attendance at their primary level this week. However, sluggish results in Iowa have raised concerns about the Democrats’ ability to mobilize their forces in November, especially against an incumbent president who is likely to boost support for his own party.

“I’m a little nervous, to be honest,” said Dan Sena, the democratic strategist who followed the party’s campaign to control the house in 2018. “This is a completely different pattern than we saw. The candidates have to be part of the concern.”

Caucusgoers gather at the Johnston Middle School caucus site in Johnston, Iowa, February 3, 2020. (Pete Marovich / The New York Times)

Republicans quickly recognized voter turnout in Iowa and claimed that it reflected “a significant lack of enthusiasm among democratic voters”. Despite the fact that Trump ran largely without resistance, more than 30,000 Republicans turned out to be involved in the Iowa turnout. And last week, Gallup reported that Trump’s approval rating had risen to 49%, the highest in the poll since his presidency began.

At the same time, the Democrats have broken up and the continuing uncertainty about the results of the Caucuses deepens the division in the party between the campaigns, the national party and civil servants.

“We are in a place where we don’t think we can take high participation for granted,” said Josh Schwerin, senior strategist at Priorities USA, one of the largest democratic super PACs. “We can’t just go along with the idea that we have extremely high voter turnout in 2018 so we don’t have to do anything to repeat it.”

At events for Democratic candidates in New Hampshire last week, some voters were frustrated with what they saw as Trump’s influence on national politics.

“Many people feel defeated,” said Danny Villazon, 54, a lawyer. “Trump always wins. The miller reports and then impeachment. Apparently nothing can stop him. “

Some democratic officials and strategists argue that it is far too early to panic and cite the quirky caucus process, in which the Iowans have to spend hours on a cold winter evening to publicly express their preferences.

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe said the unexpectedly low turnout in Iowa was a surprise after he cast so many votes in his home state. Last year, the Democrats had control of the Virginia House and Senate for the first time in a generation.

“It is difficult to find out because voter turnout was so high everywhere,” he said. “I’ll put it at the foot of this arcane caucus process. People just don’t have the time to do what needs to be done.”

Others cited the large number of undecided voters in Iowa and said that a larger number of Democrats would become engaged if the race narrowed. Ahead of the meetings, polls showed that 40% of voters said they hadn’t made a final decision about a candidate. In primaries, voters often say that they would support one of the candidates through Trump and underline that their attention is much more on the president than on their own options for a candidate.

South Carolina democratic strategist Tyler Jones, who had turned over a Charleston district that had been occupied by Republicans for almost four decades, said he expected voter turnout to increase as competition moved to his state. Until then, he predicts, the choice between Senator Bernie Sanders and a more moderate opponent will have been significantly narrowed.

“We are very top heavy,” said Jones, who is not represented in the race. “We have very similar candidates and you have to be choosy on purpose.”

New Hampshire officials expect independents who can vote in party primaries to join the Democrats and appear in large numbers: U.S. Secretary of State Bill Gardner predicts that more than 500,000 residents will vote in the primary election, with a turnout of over 50 % corresponds to the registered voters of the state.

“I’m not worried about that,” said former governor John Lynch, who supports former vice president Joe Biden. “Voter turnout will be high and driven by the number of independents.”

However, these predictions can ignore other worrying signs for Democrats. The number of spectators for the democratic debates has fallen since September. According to Nielsen, fighting in Iowa attracted around 7.3 million viewers in December.

Voter turnout was lower than in 2016 in less educated and rural areas in Iowa. In Clarke County, a rural area near the Missouri border, Trump received more than twice as many votes as any Democrat who is running this time. Just eight years ago, President Barack Obama led the county two points above Republican candidate Mitt Romney.

For Sanders and the progressive groups who support his offer, voter turnout could indicate some worrying signs. His team saw the nation’s first caucus as a blueprint for its broader strategy and boldly put his candidacy that Sanders could expand and change democratic voters.

In his most recent pre-assembly events, Sanders turned his message from a policy change to voter turnout, arguing that he could win the assembly and general election by motivating a new movement fueled by millions of Americans.

During a layover in Cedar Rapids, he made his goal for Iowa clear: “Let us move forward today and tomorrow and create the largest turnout in the history of the Iowa caucus,” he said.

While Sander’s campaign anticipated an increase in voter turnout among young voters, turnout in areas with a large number of 18- to 24-year-olds did not increase.

Sanders himself expressed some disappointment at the preliminary signs of voter turnout. The morning after the gatherings on board his charter plane, he told reporters that he had heard that the numbers were “slightly higher than in 2016 – not as high as I would have liked to see”.

Adam Mason, who leads a liberal Iowa grassroots group called Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement organized for Sanders in the state, feared that low engagement signaled potentially bad news for Democrats and progressives across the country.

“If New Hampshire doesn’t hit the projection totals, my concern is that the hyperpolarized environment we see today between Trump and Democrats shows that we need to reach independent and lively voters,” Mason said. “Our movement must expand and double the direct contact with voters when it moves this center.”

Others, however, found some bright spots in the turnout numbers. Evan Weber, political director of the Sunrise Movement, referred to the success of Sander’s campaign at satellite meetings between Latin American and Muslim voters.

Sunrise Movement hired 7,000 students and young people for Sanders, which could have helped him in a close race.

However, he said that progressives must see more results in the upcoming area codes before they can identify any kind of trend. He also said that the organizers suspected that the “voice blue no matter who” mindset prevented some Iowans from taking care of the caucus.

“It is fair to say that this year is a test bed for the power and strength of the progressive movement,” said Weber. “To see if we can turn out and motivate ourselves.”

