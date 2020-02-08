Why has the government imposed quarantine of coronaviruses?

Advertisement

At around 4 p.m. on January 28, the Riverside County Public Health Department learned that nearly 200 Americans fleeing the new coronavirus in Wuhan, China, would land at March Reserve Air Base the next day for voluntary quarantine.

For the next 10 hours, local, state, and federal officials – including those from Riverside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Health and Human Services – rushed to chop up the preparedness plans and gathered supplies to greet the incoming travelers who would be screened and monitored for the virus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, which had affected thousands of people.

The original plan was to send travelers to the Ontario International Airport, a site previously considered a repatriation location, but the CDC had revised the plans due to logistics. At 4:00 a.m. on January 29, health department staff had activated a mobile health clinic on the base and set up to await arrival.

“We didn’t have much time, but that’s why we practice,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of public health for Riverside County.

Following the declaration by the World Health Organization of a public health emergency related to the spread of the coronavirus, a proclamation by President Trump on January 31 suspended those who had just entered the United States China and instructed the authorities to take “all necessary and appropriate measures to facilitate orderly medical screening and, if necessary, quarantine of persons authorized to enter the United States who may have been exposed to this virus. Voluntary quarantine was previously raised to mandatory quarantine – the first by the United States government since the smallpox epidemic in the 1960s.

The group of 195 Americans has since remained on the March Reserve Air Base for the designated 14-day period – the virus’s incubation period. Two children were hospitalized after developing fever; one was brought back to the base after being tested negative for the virus, and a second remains under observation. People in quarantine are tested at least twice a day. According to Jarred Evans, a person who documented his forties on the base, they have access to exercise options like Zumba, cards and board games to pass the time.

While Riverside health workers managed day-to-day operations without difficulty or diverging resources from other areas of public health, quarantine plans for those traveling from mainland China remain in place indefinitely.

“At some point, they have to look at the long-term impact,” said Saruwatari.

The State Department reported that about 800 people had been evacuated from Wuhan since January 29, most of which will remain in quarantine in California at facilities operated by the Department of Defense. Incremental and daily updates on the status of the virus have raised fears and seized communities across the country.

Authorities have confirmed 12 cases of the virus in the United States, six of which were discovered in California, and have continued to publicize that the flu is still at higher risk than the coronavirus. The question that remains is why the government has imposed a quarantine now, when no such warrant has been issued for more than 50 years, despite the outbreak of the disease.

The decision to quarantine is not in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which has advised against a travel ban, and the CDC said the decision to mandate quarantine was unprecedented. The 2009 H1N1 pandemic – a flu commonly known as swine flu, which killed more than 60 million people and more than 12,000 deaths in the United States over a period of one year – saw no quarantine, for example.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC National Center for Vaccination and Respiratory Diseases, said that the quarantine debate has come up regularly during her 25-year career at the CDC. She said that a major difference between the coronavirus epidemic and the 2009 swine flu epidemic was that the latter was already on American soil by the time an epidemic was confirmed. The coronavirus, on the other hand, is not native to the United States in such numbers and is believed to be transmitted directly by those traveling from mainland China. Officials believe that by quarantining those who may have traveled from the region, the virus will remain contained.

“What was different about this one was that the epidemic was detected so early before it actually reached the United States,” she said. “But this is a situation where, hopefully, due to the improved global capacity and the surveillance and laboratory capacity, it was caught early before spreading around the world and we have had this time to intervene in order to slow it down. I think it is different from other situations we have faced. “

It is difficult to quantify the effectiveness of a modern quarantine, a practice that was created in the 14th century in Venice, Italy, to prevent plague epidemics from spreading to coastal cities from ships that returned to port .

“Today we are a globally connected society. It is difficult to have an effective quarantine, “said Timothy Brewer, professor of medicine and member of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. “For quarantine to be really effective, you have to be able to prevent any movement. It is very difficult to do these days. “

Brewer said that while quarantine may not be a clear solution, it is one of the only tools available to alleviate the problem today, as no vaccine currently exists and the confirmed cases will not be tested positive when asymptomatic. Unlike an influenza outbreak like H1N1, where people are contagious 24 hours before they get sick, the incubation period for the coronavirus is longer.

“Part of the thinking with the coronavirus is the hope that it will act more like the coronavirus of SARS and MERS, where the most contagious individuals were the sickest. If some people are sick before being able to spread a virus, this is where screening and quarantine tend to be most effective, “said Brewer.

Politics may also have something to do with the decision, said Jennifer Nuzzo, senior researcher at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University.

“I believe that politics played a role in our decision to implement these quarantines and displacements [restrictions]. This is not what health officials were talking about a few days earlier, “she said, adding that politicians have called on the government to step up its efforts, a” kneeling “reaction whenever a new virus is emerging.

During the H1N1 epidemic, the United States was on the verge of receiving such reactions from other countries. The world’s largest pork industry suffered a $ 1.1 billion hit after more than 25 countries blocked pork imports from the United States, fearing swine flu, even though the country didn’t was not directly connected.

Nuzzo said she was concerned that a similar response from the United States to China would prove detrimental in terms of the United States’ economic relations with China, and the social impact that such answers might have about Chinese Americans. In regions of California, fear of the coronavirus has fueled racist sentiment toward the people of East Asia.

“We have little to no evidence that [quarantines] work, and a lot of evidence that it does harm,” said Nuzzo.

Nuzzo said on Wednesday that there were still several unknowns about the virus, including if people had contracted it outside of China.

“These types of circumstances make quarantine difficult because we don’t know who we need to quarantine completely.”

Ron Klain, the former White House Ebola response coordinator under the Obama administration, echoed this sentiment. We know less about the coronavirus today than about the Ebola virus in 2014, he said. In 2018, former national security adviser John Bolton dissolved a unit on the National Security Committee responsible for coordinating government-wide pandemic preparations after the Ebola outbreak. Klain insisted on the need for a key White House official to oversee US efforts to contain the virus.

“Responding to epidemics should not be a partisan issue, ”he said.

There have been over 31,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, most of which have been discovered in mainland China. At least 638 deaths have been reported, including one in the Philippines.