Why has Facebook blocked the post of economists about Union benefits for Scotland? - John McLellan

Facebook blocks a perfectly reasonable post from an economist about the economic effects of the Union; Edinburgh can become expensive like London; and yet another tram-related consultation is looming, writes John McLellan.

For all the gal that is available on Facebook, it is bizarre and somewhat disturbing that such a powerful social media platform can block a perfectly reasonable and rational function of Edinburgh economist Kevin Hague, apparently due to complaints from separatists.

Mr Haag’s ‘crime’ simply seems to be his effectiveness in showing how much economic advantage Scotland has in becoming a member of the Union, by using nothing more offensive than neat graphic images and a few fine sentences.

The offensive blog actually shows what a bad deal such as North East England is compared to Scotland, but its analysis of official data also confirms to what extent the £ 13 billion deficit is due to high government spending rather than poor revenue. All the SNP rage about Brexit does not answer the question of how an already reasonable economy finances its enormous expenses.

Driven by capital

It’s no secret that every British nation and region outside of London and the Southeast has deficits, but if Greater London controls the UK, then what is Scotland?

New analysis by the Royal Bank of Scotland shows that the short answer is Edinburgh, with an estimated capital of nearly 40 percent of Scotland’s potential economic growth in the coming decade, fired by a growing number of highly educated people of working age, while they retire people move elsewhere to reduce affordably.

Infrastructure problems elsewhere, particularly healthcare, will become acute while there is a risk that Edinburgh will become as expensive as London and Dublin.

Bigfoot returns

The official announcement about the return of the sculpture “Bigfoot” from Eduardo Paolozzi to Picardy Place recalled that there will be another consultation in the future of the site of the traffic island, which will be part of the new tram stop that will be moved from York Place.

It must be suspected that the location and design of the tram stop itself are not for the taking, otherwise the project will not start for years. Who knows…