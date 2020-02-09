Why Goldberg WWE can become Universal Champion at Super ShowDown

Advertisement

Bray Wyatt was on WWE television for almost a year before returning with his Firefly Fun House gimmick. It was the hottest corner in months, but now The Fiend could fall on Goldberg’s nostalgia money.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why WWE could bring the WWE Universal Title to Goldberg. His name will mean more at WrestleMania. He also failed to mention that WWE Goldberg awarded the same title when he defeated a fervent Kevin Owens when he led WrestleMania in Orlando.

“You have to protect him and he must be Bill Goldberg. If you start fucking with him he won’t mean anything. He’s a guy you can … so here’s the thing – for WrestleMania – the reality is, that for WrestleMania the marquee value at WrestleMania is as high as they have been pushing The Fiend all year round, like this unstoppable monster. The fact is that Roman Reigns against Goldberg or The Fiend vs Roman Reigns, who were at the tent for WrestleMania Roman Reigns and Bill Goldberg will have more fan interest. “

WWE could be in another case where short-sighted bookings end up with a big win. After that, they can’t go anywhere else.

Meltzer said he believes Wyatt will win at the Super ShowDown, but Goldberg is certainly the more marketable WrestleMania match. Roman Reigns against Bray Wyatt has been Vince McMahon’s match at WrestleMania for a week, but he can change his mind at any time.

We will see how The Fiend develops against Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. Wyatt won the title in Saudi Arabia, so it makes sense to drop it on the way back. WrestleMania could point the spear against the spear if Goldberg and Roman Reigns collide. We just have to see what Vince McMahon chooses.

