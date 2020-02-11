Why Glasgow should have a statue of Nelson Mandela - comment from the leader

Advertisement

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

After he was released, Nelson Mandela traveled to Glasgow to thank the city for his support while he was in prison during South Africa’s racist apartheid regime.

When Nelson Mandela died in 2013, a nation that was once cruelly divided over racial lines was almost united in grief.

For many South Africans, he was known by his clan name Madiba, a sign of affection and respect for someone who spent 27 years in prison under the apartheid regime, but came forward to become the first democratically elected president of the country and a trial of reconciliation in one of the greatest acts of forgiveness in history.

Alex Ferguson, the former manager of Aberdeen and Manchester United, who supported a campaign to build a statue of Mandela in Glasgow, said he was “special, an example for the world to follow”.

Glasgow was an early follower and gave Mandela the freedom of the city in 1981 and renamed St George’s Place, home of the South African consulate, as Nelson Mandela Place in 1986.

In 1993, Mandela visited his deep gratitude that a city 6,000 km away “refused to accept the legitimacy of the apartheid system and stated that we were free”.

A statue would be a fitting tribute to both Mandela and the international solidarity between those on the right-hand side of history.

